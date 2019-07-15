NEWS
I Make N18,000 Daily From Pickpocketing, Says Suspect
A 31-year old suspected pickpocket, Lawal Daodu arrested by the operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command has revealed that he makes the sum N18, 000 daily from the pickpocket business in Lagos.
The police said the suspect was arrested at the weekend when he unsuccessfully picked a phone from the pocket of a passer-by in the ever crowded Ikeja under bridge.
According to the decoy team, Lawal, who had before his arrest steadily picked two android phones from passers-by was removing another android phone from the pocket of another victim when the phone incidentally fell from his hand thus drawing the attention of its owner.
He was promptly arrested by the RRS officers attached to the Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) stationed at Ikeja, Under Bridge.
Just as the suspect was explaining the source of the phones in his possession, one of his victims, who was trying to catch a glimpse of what was happening saw his phone in suspect’s hands.
Lawal in his confession to the police explained that he operates around Computer Village, Ikeja and Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.
He said, “On Friday, I was in Computer Village as usual. I have picked two phones in the morning which I sold to my customers in Computer Village”.
He said that in the afternoon, ‘’I resumed to pick more phones. I was picking the third one when the owner raised alarm which attracted the attention of the RRS men. They arrested me and unfortunately, just as I was trying to prove my innocence, one of my victims identified his phone in my hand.
“I make at least N18,000 from pickpocketing. There were times I made more than that, especially, when I picked expensive phones”.
He added that, he started pickpocketing in 2017 and he had never been arrested before.
“I buy and sell cloth in Computer Village. I resort to pickpocketing occasionally. I sell the phones to Afeez and Lanre. They are street guys in Computer Village. I was trained by Bello. I have not seen him in a long while now,” he added.
Commenting on the development, the Command’s Public Relation Officer, Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent of Police said the suspect is assisting the police in the arrest of the buyers of his stolen phones in Computer Village, Ikeja.
