ICPC Set To Monitor States’ Budgetary Allocations

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) plans to monitor budgetary allocations to state governments in the country to ensure accountability and proper utilisation of the funds.

ICPC believes that the measure will lead to improvement in social indicators, human development index, attainment of Social Development Goals (SDGs) and a more favourable corruption perception for the country.

Its chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanonye, who presented an address yesterday in Owerri, the Imo State capital, explained that the commission intends to use provisions of its law, especially on non-conviction based assets forfeiture to deny corrupt persons the use of whatever they stole from the people and make resources available for development.

Owasanonye who was represented at the event by the Imo State commissioner for ICPC, Mr. Arua Udonsi, said that the anti-graft body is tracking the execution of constituency capital projects across the federation to ensure that the projects are well executed and delivered to the benefitting communities .

He said that tax fraud and illicit financial flows investigation is also being conducted as well as the prosecution of money laundering offenders even as he stressed that efforts toward the recovery of stolen funds would go a long way in transforming the country.

The ICPC boss said: “It is, therefore, our belief as a body that the efforts geared toward the recovery of identified stolen wealth would be transformational for our nation. Millions of Nigerians suffering denial of basic social services and lack of infrastructure such as hospitals, schools, water and employment will receive succour when stolen assets are recovered from looters.

“When you recover stolen wealth back to the original owners in a way that obviously makes the concealment of same difficult at all times, there is less controversy in corruption fight, future perpetrators are prevented from such evil enterprise, while the common people that are made poor by activities of thieves get to rejoice and bask in general prosperity,” he said.

Prof. Owasanonye said that the negative impact of corruption on the continent’s economic development is obvious, adding that it’s more poignant that the worst victims of the crimes of corruption remain the vulnerable poor and marginalised citizens.

“It is even said that the bulk of an estimated $90billion that leaves Africa through illicit financial flow annually might have come from Nigeria. The continent as a whole certainly receives less than that amount in development assistance from countries of Europe and America yearly,” he lamented.

Since some proceeds of crime end in assets stashed abroad, he said that it is germane that Nigeria adopts the strategy of assets recovery and return to source as one of the cardinal points of her national anti-corruptions strategy.