India Offers Nigeria $100m Loan For Rural Internet

Nigeria’s aspiration for universal internet coverage has received a boost with the materialisation of a $100 million loan from the government of India.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the deal which was facilitated by the immediate past minister of communication, Adebayo Shittu, was arranged by the EXIM Bank of India. It was also said to be the result of a close collaboration between the India High Commission in Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Communications.

The loan from India is expected to accelerate the deployment of solar-based mobile telephone sites in the country’s vast rural areas. Officials of the communication ministry privy to the details of the plan said no fewer than 1,000 sites can be built within 12 months once the two countries seal the agreement.

The credit facility is also expected to be devoted to financing Nigeria’s Rural Broadband Network and deployment of robust masts that will rely on alternative power sources, especially solar power. The officials of the ministry said the plan is hinged on government’s determination to extend telephone services to all rural communities at relatively affordable cost while ensuring that identified bottlenecks experienced in urban areas are minimised.

The latest statistics from the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, indicate that broadband subscription stood at 63.2 million while actual broadband penetration increased to 33.13 per cent in May, this year.

“I am optimistic that if we put all the current effort together, in another two years, we should be able to attain 70 per cent. My ambition is two years rather than the five years that is being postulated,” the former minister said at a conference organised by the Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria in February, this year.

Shittu premised his hope on the $100m loan from India. “The current mast that the telecom operators use is very expensive to maintain. They rely on electricity, and we do not have electricity all around the country. So we have a situation where somebody who wants to build a mast of N40m will also have to acquire a 200KVA generator and fuel it.

“For this reason, we have redirected our effort at getting solar-based masts which will also have 50km radius so that if you have a land area of 100km, you will have two masts. It is cheap to maintain and all operators can depend on it, rather than having the rural operators to construct their own masts or lay their own cables.

“We are doing all of these, and I believe that within the next two months we should have an approval from the Indian Government for work to commence on deploying this to all rural areas in Nigeria,” Shittu said at the conference.

Figures from the NCC indicate that there are about 120 million internet users, most of them in the urban areas. Internet penetration is a little above 33 per cent although the commission is working with the National Broadcasting Commission to introduce TV White Space to further deepen broadband penetration.