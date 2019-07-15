Insecurity: Omo-Agege Backs Call For Deployment Of Soldiers On Highways

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has thrown his weight behind the move to deploy soldiers on the highway to curb the rising insecurity in the country.

Recall that Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo when he visited Afenifere Chairman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, , in Akure, Ondo State to commiserate with him over the death of his daughter , said that soldiers would be deployed on highways to checkmate the incessant killings in the country.

However, speaking to State House Correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, the deputy Senate president asserted that due to the exigencies of the moment, the federal government is left with no option but to deploy soldiers on the highways.

He said: “Absolutely. On a good day it is not something we would encourage because as much as possible you will want to keep the military in the barracks but because of the exigencies of the moment we have no choice but to encourage that.

“Nigerians need to be assured of their safety at all times that is the essence of governance as guaranteed by the constitution.

“Therefore as canvassed and indeed ordered by the Vice President, that we have the army provide security at the check points, if that will go a long way to prevent this kidnapping and banditry, why not?”

The deputy Senate president also said that lawmakers have taken a position on the state of insecurity in the country saying the head of security agencies should do more.

According to him” well, we have taken a position on this. We are not happy like most Nigerians about what is going on in places most especially Zamfara. We believe that the head of the security architecture in Zamfara being the commissioner of police can do more than they have already done.

“We are encouraging them to do that because Mr. President has provided everything that ought to be given to them, everything in terms of funding received, in terms of acquisition of weaponry to that has been provided for them. It is now left for them to justify the positions they hold in Zamfara, and other states of course,” Omo-agege added.