Interest In Savings Bond Dips With Lower Yields

Interest in the Federal Government Savings Bond dropped this month as the subscription level and amount raised was lower than that of June 2019.

The bond which grossed N438.08 million last month had attracted only N277.68 million.

The Savings Bond which has a tenure of two and three years is targeted at retail investors with a minimum purchase of N5000 and is raised monthly.

Total subscription for the 2- and 3-year bonds for July stood at 163 and 237 compared to 186 and 283 in June. The drop in amount raised through the Savings Bond in July according to analysts is due to the lower coupon rate of the July offer.

The 2-year paper which had been raised at 11.418 per cent in June, was raised at 11.195 per cent in July while the 3-year paper was raised at 12.195 per cent compared to 12.418 per cent which it was raised in July.

Preference for the longer tenored bond was sustained as N198.96 million had been raised through the 3-year paper maturing in 2022, while N78.75 million was raised through the 2-year paper maturing in 2021.

Last month, investors had put in N329.27 million on the 3-year bond while N108.8 million had been raised through the 2-year bond.

Meanwhile, activities at the domestic bonds market last week were bullish with average yield across maturities declining 15bps to settle at 13.6 per cent. Analysts at Afrinvest said buying interest across term structure was observed, although short-term instruments enjoyed the most buying interest with a 50bps week on week decline in yields while long and medium-term bonds shed 9bps apiece.

Ahead of this week, analyst said increased liquidity boosted by inflows from maturing instruments worth N77.7 billion is expected to influence the movement in rates.

A total of N5.8 billion worth of Treasury Bills is expected to mature this week as well as N71.9 billion worth of OMO. With the increased liquidity, analysts say they expect sustained demand interest in T-bills to persist barring any OMO auctions by the CBN.