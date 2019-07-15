‘Investigative, Digital Story-telling, Proper Response For Current Challenges’

Chairman of Daily Trust Foundation, Malam Wada Maida has said, has suggested that investigative reportage and digital story-telling are some of the ways journalists will effectively respond to the ever changing demands of the news consumers.

Maida further challenged journalists to go beyond the conventional methods of reportage, stressing that a digital story-teller makes a makes a lot of impact.

He stated this at the commencement of a week-long training and re-training on investigative reporting and digital story telling put together by Daily Trust Foundation in collaboration with Mac Arthur foundation.

The Foundation is the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Media Trust Limited, publishers of Daily Trust newspapers.

“This four-day training in investigative/digital story telling is meant to respond to the current changes in the taste of consumers of news. Since the beginning of this millennium, or since the advent of the Internet, the way people want their news presented have changed from text and pictures only.

For instance, Senator Elisha Abbo would have escaped with his indiscretion to assault a nursing mother in Abuja if it were not for the fact that the video went viral on social media. As people watched it again and again, and shared of various social media platforms, so did the anger against the senator go viral. What was the impact?

“The police stepped in, arrested Senator Elisha and began his prosecution in court. Also, the Senate set up a disciplinary panel to investigate the assault. Can you compare the impact of that video with that of a four paragraph story on a crime page in a newspaper?” he asked.

Malam Maida also said the Foundation’s cardinal objective was to respond to social issues in Nigeria and has been actively involved in training journalists.

According to him, “In the last three years, we have organised eight training activities of this nature in order to boost the capacity of journalists to do investigative reporting.

“The training was essential in the internet age as it will help to empower journalists to present news to consumers in a combination of text, audio and visual format for greater impact on just one platform.

Over 40 Journalists, cutting across various media houses, are currently attending the training.