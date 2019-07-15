Connect with us
Advertise With Us

Others

Invitation For Partnership With Chams Plc

Published

3 hours ago

on

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS5 hours ago

‘Investigative, Digital Story-telling, Proper Response For Current Challenges’

Chairman of Daily Trust Foundation, Malam Wada Maida has said, has suggested that investigative reportage and digital story-telling are some...
FRSC at a road accident scene FRSC at a road accident scene
NEWS7 hours ago

4 Cheat Death, 7 Cows Killed In Ekiti Auto Crash

No fewer than four passengers on Monday escaped death by the whiskers as a commercial bus rammed into herds of...
Prison-bars-and-handcuffs Prison-bars-and-handcuffs
NEWS7 hours ago

Court Jails Insurance Graduate For Impersonation

A graduate of Insurance from the Polytechnic, Ibadan, Oyaremi Olalekan Olabode, was on Monday convicted of criminal impersonation and sentenced...
NEWS7 hours ago

OAU Will Exit National Grid By October, Says VC

Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Prof. Eyiyope Ogunbodede on Monday disclosed that the institution has embarked on power...
NEWS7 hours ago

Edo Assembly Clears Six Commissioner-Nominees

The Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) has cleared six commissioner-nominees whose names were recently sent to the House by...
NEWS8 hours ago

Gov. Mohammed Of Bauchi Appoints New HOS

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved the appointment of Alhaji Nasiru Yalwa as the state’s new Head of...
NEWS8 hours ago

Insecurity: Omo-Agege Backs Call For Deployment Of Soldiers On Highways

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has thrown his weight behind the move to deploy soldiers on the highway to curb...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: