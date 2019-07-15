ENTERTAINMENT
James Bond: Black-British Actress, Lashana Lynch Is Next ‘007 Agent
Marvel star, Lashana Lynch is reportedly set to adopt the iconic code name ‘007 in the upcoming Bond movie.
According to the Daily Mail, the upcoming, yet-to-be-titled 25th James Bond film will reveal black British actor Lynch as the new agent.
However, Daniel Craig, who plays James Bond will also feature by coming out of retirement for one final mission although his famous code name will no longer be his.
The revelation that Lynch will take over the agents iconic code name follows years of speculation over who will replace Craig as the British spy,
The film is set to pick up in Jamaica where Craig’s character retreated to for life after MI6 at the end of Spectre.
After getting the call up to get back in the spy game, turns out someone else has adopted his code name in his absence
Lynch joins the ranks of Bond women which includes fellow black Brit Naomie Harries, who joined the franchise in 2012 as Eve Moneypenny.
The titular lead remains Craig, and according to the franchises executive producer Barbara Broccoli, Bond will never be a woman, but it appears that the code name 007 is off the table
For the 25th installment, Killing Eve writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been recruited to co-write and is believed to be the mastermind behind Lynch’s game changing role.
About the project, Waller-Bridge said, “There’s been a lot of talk about whether or not Bond is relevant now because of who he is and the way he treats women.
“I think that’s bollocks. I think he’s absolutely relevant now.
“[The franchise] has just got to grow. It has just got to evolve, and the important thing is that the film treats the women properly.
“He doesn’t have to. He needs to be true to his character,” she said.
Lynch, a 31-year-old from Hammersmith, is best known for playing fighter pilot Maria Rambeau and best friend to Brie Larson in ‘Captain Marvel’.
