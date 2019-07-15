NEWS
Kogi Monarch Dies At 75
Oba Jacob Mejedi, the Ajugbonjagun of Orokere Amuro in Mopamuro Local Government Area in Kogi has passed on at 75.
The President of Orokere Welfare Association (OWA), Pastor Moses Anjorin, confirmed the death of the monarch in a statement in Lokoja on Monday.
Anjorin said that Mejedi died during a brief illness at his palace in Orokere in Mopamuro LGA on July 14.
”With deep sorrow and a heart filled with grief, we announce the demise of the Ajugbonjagun of Orokere Amuro, Oba Jacob Ajayi Mejedi, whose sad event occurred in the evening of July 14.
”I want to use this medium to thank everyone who had in one way or the other supported us during his brief illness; though not made public.
”You have done your best to save his life, I but it pleases His maker to call him home. We should console ourselves and think a way forward for our community.
”His reign for 14 years has really brought relatively peace and development; and his wealth of experiences has brought to bare in governing the affairs of the community.
”It is on this note, I on behalf of the entire OWA executives and the good people of the land declare seven-day mourning for our departed king,” Anjorin said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mejedi ascended the throne of Orokere stool on Aug 20, 2005.
Meanwhile,his condolence massage, a former lawmaker, Commodore Folusho Daniel,rtd, has described the monarch’s death as ”one death too many for all the sons and daughters of Orokere at home and in Diaspora ”
He said the late monarch was a self made man who through personal efforts, self determination and faith in God, struggled through life to rise from grass to grace.
“When the righteous reigns, the people rejoice; such is the description of the reign of the revered monarch.
”His reign transformed Orokere from a rural setting to a modern one; witnessed huge infrastructure development, social integration, peace and tranquility.
He came, saw and he conquered,” Daniel said.
Daniel prayed God to grant his immediate and extended families and Orokere community at large,the strength and fortitude to bear the great loss.
In the same vein, a member representing Mopamuro Constituency in Kogi House of Assembly, Mr Demola Bello, described the late monarch as an intelligent king.
”As a politician that had many encounter with the royal father, I saw in him,an all-round intelligent man, educated, honest in his opinions and a man who loved his subjects and community with undiluted passion.
He had a peaceful reign.
”Oba Mejedi would surely be remembered for the good work and legacies of a principled life of honesty.
”I wish the family and the entire Orokere Amuro community the fortitude to bear this loss,” Bello said.
MOST READ
Gov. Ihedioha Advocates Drug-free Nigeria
Imo State Governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, on Thursday in Owerri, called for a drug-free Nigeria to ensure the safety of...
Order To Shut Down Edo State House Of Assembly Is Unconstitutional – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the order by the House of Representatives asking the Police and the Department of State...
DPR Seals 25 Filling Stations In Kano For Various Offences
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed 25 filling stations in Kano for various offences, the News Agency of...
FG To Supply 10% Of India Crude Demands
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it will continue to supply 10 per cent of India’s crude oil demand...
Senate Confirms Galadima As NIPSS DG, NCC Commissioners
The Senate confirmed the appointment of Prof Habu S. Galadima as the substantive Director General (DG), National Institute for Policy...
Court Adjourns el- Zakzaky’s Application For Medical Attention To July 29
Kaduna State High Court adjourned hearing in the application for permission to travel to India for medical attention filed by...
I Defiled My 15-year-old Daughter To Protect Her, Says Night Guard
A 37-year-old night guard, Wasiu Orilonise on Thursday told an Ibadan Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Iwo road, Ibadan, Oyo...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Remain Where You Are, PMB Tells Herdsmen
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Gov Matawalle And The Cheering News From Zamfara
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Super Eagles Pip Tunisia To Claim 8th AFCON Bronze
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Presidential Tribunal Summons INEC Chairman, Zamfara REC
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
‘Nigeria Loses N580bn Annually To Needless Tax Incentives’
-
COLUMNS14 hours ago
National Conference For National Confusion
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Yoruba Youths Back Northern Elders On Return Of Herdsmen
-
SPORTS14 hours ago
I Want To Leave, Neymar Tells PSG