Lagos Speaker Tasks Members On People Oriented Legislation

The Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon Mudashiru Obasa has urged his colleagues in the lawmakers in the state to give priority attention to making laws that are people oriented.

He made this remark during opening ceremony of a 3-day retreat for the Legislators, organised by the Lagos State House of Assembly, with the theme: “Setting Effective Legislative Agenda for the 9th Lagos State House of Assembly.”

According to him the brainstorming forum on infrastructure development and finance of Lagos State focused on how the legislature will support the executive through their different committees, adding that, “our obligation is to perform oversight functions and make quality legislations to guide the positive ideas of the executive arm of government.”

Obasa further charged his colleagues to make judicious use of the retreat, which was meant to entrench them, especially the new members, with the intricacies of quality legislation and representation of their constituents.

While wishing them a rewarding and fulfilling programme, he urged the lawmakers to develop ideas that can accelerate development and growth of the State.