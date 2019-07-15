… Lawmaker Promises Equitable Representation

The member representing Abak, Etim-Ekpo and Ika federal constituency of Akwa Ibom State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Aniekan

Umanah has assured his constituents of equitable and quality representation.

He gave the assurance, weekend at Abak during a stakeholder’s consultative forum he convened to discuss and assess the needs of the people of the federal constituency.

Addressing the forum, Umanah explained that the forum which had as its theme “towards effective legislative agenda”, was convened by him to afford stakeholders an opportunity to table their needs with a view to creating a database that would enable him present issues affecting his

people before the National Assembly and the relevant Ministries, Department and Agencies of the federal government for necessary attention.

He challenged them to hold him accountable as their representative, and vowed to use his position in the advancement of collective interest of the people of the federal constituency.

Aside legislative business, Umanah, a former Commissioner for Information and Communications in the state, listed youth empowerment

and job creation, and even spread of intervention projects across the three local government areas in the federal constituency as his priorities.

“What we are doing today is a family meeting. I just came to say thank you and to acknowledge the support you gave me through your votes as your representative.

I had since reported for duty and I’ve come here

today to report progress.

“As you all know, I am representing a Federal Constituency comprising

three local government areas. We must understand the needs of the

three local government areas. Every constituency must have their

legislative agenda, so that we can understand the needs of the Federal

Constituency within the capacity of government.

“To achieve this, it is our intention to create a data base to ensure

proper and accountable representation. I want you to hold me

responsible for everything we discuss and agree at this meeting. I

will be accountable to you and the people of this Federal

Constituency. I will be fair to every constituent of this federal

constituency,” he noted

Addressing the gathering, a senior member of the federal constituency,

and deputy governor of the state, Mr. Moses Ekpo, commended the rep

member for starting on a good note, describing the stakeholder’s forum

as commendable.

Ekpo noted that the meeting has provided an opportunity for

stakeholders to brainstorm and present a position that would be

acceptable by all as a legislative agenda for the federal

constituency.

Earlier, the chairman on the occasion, Barr Emmanuel Enoidem who is

the National Legal Adviser of PDP said the decision by Hon. Aniekan

Umanah to convoke a town hall meeting in the federal constituency few

weeks after assumption of office, indicates that he acknowledges the

fact that it was the people who sent him to Abuja to speak on their

behalf.