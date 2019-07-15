NEWS
Mama Was Kidnapped Without Her BP Drugs, Phone – Siasia’s Brother
Mr. Dennis Siasia, the Younger brother to former Coach of the Super Eagles, Samson Siasia has confirmed the abduction of their 76 years old mother, Madam Beauty Ogere Siasia at her residence in Odoni Community of Sagbama Local Government council of Bayelsa State.
According to him, the kidnappers whisked away their aged mother without her Blood Pressure drugs and Mobile phone.
The incident, which occurred during the early hours of mother, shocked the community as two other women were also kidnapped.
Mr. Moses Siasia told LEADERSHIP on telephone that the abductor of their mother took her away without her Blood Pressure drugs and noted that the inability of their mother to remember phone numbers off-hand may have slow down contacts from her abductors.
“Yes, the abductors have not contacted the family. We have reported to the Police. She was taken away without taking along her drugs. Even if they ask her for our numbers, she would not be able to help because she cannot recall mobile numbers. We are full of prayers and hoping she would be released soon”
It was further gathered that in recent times the activities of suspected kidnappers between the Agbere and Odoni area of Sagbama have been worrisome with the abduction of the Father of the owner of Stop Ova, a popular hang out in the state capital.
Indigenes of the community, who spoke with LEADERSHIP also said that aside from Siasia’s mother, two other women were also abducted including the Mother of the owner of a Local Mortuary Services firm in the area known as “Do NaNa”.
It would be recalled that Siasia’s mother was kidnapped in November 2015, and released 12 days after a reported payment of N.6million to the kidnappers.
