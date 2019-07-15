Mobile Money App, Hollaport Emerges With Social Media Features

In a bid to ease financial transaction and increase financial inclusion in Nigeria, especially at the unbanked rural communities, a payment and messaging mobile application, Hollaport has been introduced.

The multi-layered messaging and financial technology platform on which people can boost their social interaction through chatting, receiving and transferring of money amongst other numerous services was launched over the weekend at the Zone Tech Park, in Lagos.

Speaking during the launch, founder and managing director, Hollaport and group executive director, BUA Group, Kabiru Rabiu, explained that the App would create the opportunity for Nigerians in remote communities to partake in the various banking transactions.

He said that the Hollaport App was solely an indigenous platform designed to meet the needs and yearnings of Nigerians while also addressing the issue of financial inclusion as over half of the adult population was unbanked with only a fraction of the banked using technology in their processes.

According to him, “Our focus is to boost financial inclusion of the unbanked and to also increase the possibilities and convenience of chatting, sending and receiving money without leaving the chat platform.

“Over 85 per cent of Nigerian adults own a mobile device, 103 million have active internet subscriptions and a large percentage of this data size have a presence on social media. Hollaport aggregates instant messaging features with financial technology to ensure the App is as relevant as it is functional,” Rabiu added.

The general manager, Hollaport, demonstrating the functionality of Hollaport App, noted that Hollaport Technologies aims to reduce the learning curve associated with mobile applications by developing a lifestyle tool that can fit in all areas of life while maintaining ease-of-use.