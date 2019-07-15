Muslims Worship At ECWA To Promote Religious Harmony

Muslims and some traditional leaders mostly Muslims yesterday worshipped at the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Gospel Church, Lemu road as part of measures to promote peaceful and religious coexistence.

Their attendance was at the invitation of the church in her efforts at strengthening religious harmony and peaceful coexistence among all regardless of religious differences.

Also among those who attended the church service were Nigeriens living within and around the community where the church resides.

Some of those who attended include, the district head of Barnawa, Alhaji Kabiru Zubairu, the Wakilin Shehu Borno, HRH Bata Madaki Auta, President Borno Community, Retired Captain Jauro Musa Liya, and Sarkin Dutse, Alhaji Shuaibu Balarebe Abdullahi among other 50 Muslims who did not only attend the church service but were seated from the beginning of the service till the end.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai represented by Mr Seth Ali commended the church for what he called a good gesture and initiative worthy of emulation.

He assured of the government’s support in whichever way possible to ensure that religious coexistence is promoted and sustained in the state.

For retired Captain Liya, he has been a friend of the Church for over 52 years.

He lamented however that the situation is no longer the same today and wondered what went wrong, while urging all and sundry to join hands together and bring back the good old days where Christians relate with Muslims as brothers and vice versa.

Speaking in the same vein, the district head of Barnawa, Wakilin Shehu Borno and the Sarkin Dutse all commended ECWA for such good initiative and urged other churches and Islamic bodies to toe the same line going forward.

Speaking on the essence of the invitation extended to Muslims to worship with them in a programme tagged “Friends of the Church” which holds annually, the Senior Pastor of the Church, Rev. Haruna Dauda said, the church is willing more than ever before to relate with their neighbours regardless of their religion.

“ We do this annually, basically to promote religious and peaceful togetherness among ourselves, and we are thankful that whenever we call they respond, “ he said.

The chief operating officer of the Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW) Mrs Teman Liti Agera also commended the church for the initiative.

Rev. Zumjnta Ahmed Bashayi the district secretary who preached during the Church Service admonished all to be an advocate of peaceful coexistence.

The chairman Community Relation Committee of the church, Senator Haruna Azeez Zego said, the thought of inviting the Muslims within their host community to worship with them is borne out of love to sustain peaceful coexistence.