NEWS
NAFDAC Bans Use Of Methyl Bromide As Fumigant In Nigeria
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has banned the use of methyl bromide as fumigant in Nigeria.
The agency announced this in a statement signed on behalf of the Director General, Mrs Mojisola Adeyeye, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.
NAFDAC in the statement said that its attention had been drawn to an upsurge in the demand by some countries for the use of methyl bromide by Nigeria on some of its products exported to them.
“This is sequel to the new requirement of the government of some countries, such as Mexico and India, that methyl bromide must be used as fumigant on the agricultural produce being exported to their countries.
“In exercising of her mandate as entrenched in NAFDAC Act Cap No.1 Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, we wish to draw the attention of farmers, exporters of agricultural produce, agro-dealers and the general public to the ban on methyl bromide use as a fumigant in Nigeria,’’ it said.
It added that exposure may occur during fumigation activities and that studies in human had indicated that the lung may be severely injured by the acute (short-term) inhalation of methyl bromide.
According to NAFDAC, acute and chronic (long-term) inhalation of methyl bromide can lead to neurological effect in humans.
It said that the use of methyl bromide was banned by Montreal Protocol 1987 due to its effect on ozone layer depletion property and had continued to receive critical uses exemption from other countries since 1987.
The agency says it has implemented the ban because Nigeria is a signatory to the protocol.
It added that its database showed that methyl bromide had not been registered nor issued on permit for importation and use since the ban.
NAFDAC called on farmers, agro-input dealers and exporters of agricultural produce to use alternative pesticides that were cheaper, safer and more effective.
It also urged the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment to look into the mandatory requirement of methyl bromide fumigants as a critical issue which could bring impediment and injuries to human and the environment.
MOST READ
OAU Will Exit National Grid By October, Says VC
Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Prof. Eyiyope Ogunbodede on Monday disclosed that the institution has embarked on power...
Edo Assembly Clears Six Commissioner-Nominees
The Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) has cleared six commissioner-nominees whose names were recently sent to the House by...
Gov. Mohammed Of Bauchi Appoints New HOS
Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved the appointment of Alhaji Nasiru Yalwa as the state’s new Head of...
Insecurity: Omo-Agege Backs Call For Deployment Of Soldiers On Highways
Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has thrown his weight behind the move to deploy soldiers on the highway to curb...
Alleged N7.6bn Fraud: Orji Kalu’s Trial Resumes July 22 In Lagos
A Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed July 22 to resume the trial of former governor of Abia State,...
China Urges U.S. To Stop Wrong Moves On Iran Nuclear Issue
China has called on the U.S. to stop its wrong moves on the Iran nuclear issue and respect the legitimate...
India Offers Nigeria $100m Loan For Rural Internet
Nigeria’s aspiration for universal internet coverage has received a boost with the materialisation of a $100 million loan from the...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
FG, Ethiopian Airlines, Others Plan New National Carrier
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
FG Probes PEF, Freezes 2 Managers’ N3bn Account
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
No Annual Vacation For Appeal Court Judges
-
POLITICS13 hours ago
South East Leaders Chide Kalu For Supporting Ruga
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Muslims Worship At ECWA To Promote Religious Harmony
-
BUSINESS16 hours ago
UK Parliament Holds Session On Bayelsa Oil Spills
-
FEATURES13 hours ago
As Yahaya, Dankwambo Lock Horns Over Gombe Assets
-
OPINION14 hours ago
Save Toto LGA: Letter To President Buhari