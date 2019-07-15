Connect with us
‘NAPPS Highest New Job Creator In Nigeria’

The National Secretary of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Mazi Enyi Harbor has said that the NAPPS is the highest creator of new jobs in the country.

Harbor stated this in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP over the weekend after conducting election for the Abia state chapter of the NAPPS in Umuahia.

He said in addition to this, their schools have been excelling at both internal and external examinations at all levels due to their standards and dedication of the staff and the proprietors.

The secretary of the National Electon Committee of the NAPPS, who said the members frown at examinatin malpractice, added that punitive measures are taken against those found wanting.

According to the proprietor of Mayfair Academy, Umuahia, “We believe in hardwork and merit. We are self-cleasing. We sanction erring members even before the examination bodies do so.”

Similarly, the South East zone vice president of the NAPPS, Engr. Jen Udochukwu told the new leaders of the chapter that their election was not for self, but a call to serve both God and humanity.

He appealed to the new executive committee to eschew bitterness and rancour which had ravaged the chapter for over four years, adding that such situations do not augur well for development.

