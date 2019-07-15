BUSINESS
‘NAPPS Highest New Job Creator In Nigeria’
The National Secretary of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Mazi Enyi Harbor has said that the NAPPS is the highest creator of new jobs in the country.
Harbor stated this in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP over the weekend after conducting election for the Abia state chapter of the NAPPS in Umuahia.
He said in addition to this, their schools have been excelling at both internal and external examinations at all levels due to their standards and dedication of the staff and the proprietors.
The secretary of the National Electon Committee of the NAPPS, who said the members frown at examinatin malpractice, added that punitive measures are taken against those found wanting.
According to the proprietor of Mayfair Academy, Umuahia, “We believe in hardwork and merit. We are self-cleasing. We sanction erring members even before the examination bodies do so.”
Similarly, the South East zone vice president of the NAPPS, Engr. Jen Udochukwu told the new leaders of the chapter that their election was not for self, but a call to serve both God and humanity.
He appealed to the new executive committee to eschew bitterness and rancour which had ravaged the chapter for over four years, adding that such situations do not augur well for development.
MOST READ
How Nigerian PHD Student, Ewansiha Was Murdered In Malaysia -Family
Nigerian PhD student and father of two, Mr Thomas Orhionsefe Ewansiha, 34, have been allegedly murdered while in the detention...
Kano Govt Moves Against Street Begging
Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, has reiterated his administration’s determination to stop beggars and almajiris from roaming the streets seeking...
Another UNIBEN Final Year Student Commits Suicide
A yet-to-be identified final year student student of the University of Benin, UNIBEN, has reportedly committed suicide by jumping down...
COAS Buratai Approves Army Officers Postings, Appointments
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai has approved new postings and appointments for officers of the Nigerian Army....
American Airlines To Ground Boeing 737 Max till Nov.3
American Airlines says it will keep the Boeing 737 Max plane off its schedule until Nov. 3, which is two...
Gov Okowa Hails Nduka Obaigbena At 60
Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated Thisday Newpapers Publisher, Prince Nduka Obaigbena on his 60th birthday. In a...
PCN Seals 433 Pharmacies, Patent Shops In Rivers
The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has said it sealed a total of 433 pharmacies and patent and proprietary medicine...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS18 hours ago
I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu
-
NEWS21 hours ago
PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday
-
NEWS21 hours ago
BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Osinbajo To Declare APBN Annual Summit Open
-
COVER STORIES8 hours ago
FG Probes PEF, Freezes 2 Managers’ N3bn Account
-
COVER STORIES8 hours ago
No Annual Vacation For Appeal Court Judges
-
COVER STORIES8 hours ago
FG, Ethiopian Airlines, Others Plan New National Carrier