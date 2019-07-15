Connect with us
NIPOST Workers Commence Strike Wednesday

Published

5 hours ago

on

The Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSACGOC), NIPOST Branch and National Union of Postal and Telecommunications Employees (NUPTE), has said it will commence a three-day warning strike on wednesday.

The workers said the strike action is in protest of the backlog of unpaid welfare allowance to them. According to them, the issue had lingered for three years.

In a letter of strike intent written to the Postmaster General, Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), and made available to LEADERSHIP, the workers expressed frustration that several meetings between the management and the two unions over this issue had yielded no solution.

The letter was signed by SSACGOC President-General, Com. Muhammed Y. A; the General Secretary SSACGOC, Comd. Ayo Olorunfemi and NUPTE President, Comd. Buba. Nehemiah.

The letter reads in part, “it is more disheartening to note that 2019 unpaid allowances has now joined the backlog of 2017 and 2018.Our patience on this matter has been over stretched and the staff of NIPOST can no longer bear the irreconcilable promises and counter promises without any redemption.

“To this end, the entire NIPOST workforce has mandated the two unions to inform the management of NIPOST to pay up these arrears that is, 2017, 2018 and 2019 rent enhancement on or before 17 July, 2019. otherwise, three (3) days warning strike will commence that day.

“In view of the foregoing therefore, the management should take responsibility for any industrial action that may be taken in the pursuit of this demand if the three years arrears are not paid as requested before the expiration of the date (ultimatum) given above.”

