NIS Gives Migrants Ultimatum To Complete e-Registration

Nigeria immigration services has given 30 days ultimatum to all migrants residing in Cross River State or be prepared to face sanctions.

Comptroller of Immigration Cross River State Command, Mr. James Okey Ezugwu gave the ultimatum while answering questions from journalists Monday in Calabar.

The Immigration boss who spoke on the theme,”Integration /national “gives reasons on why the service is passionate about conducting e-registration exercise in the state stressing that with the registration, NIS can find ways and avenues to ascertain the number of migrants residing across the 18 LGAs of the state.

He said, “We have begun a process of conducting e-registration of all migrants in the entire state” adding that the e-registration was not an avenue to witch hunt any of the migrants but nor find out the migrants mission of visiting Nigeria, but to know that he is here in the state.

Ezugwu stated that migrants profiling has become imperative given the geographical location of Cross River State adding that Cross River being a border state, was a heaven for foreigners.

“We are commencing the registration of migrants in all the eighteen local government areas of the state. Every migrant must be captured and profiled so that we can be held responsible. It helps in planning and enhances our productivity, security wise.

“Cross River State occupies a strategic place when it comes to boundary issues. Our peculiar situation makes it imperative to account for every foreigner in the state,” the Comptroller said.

He however said that: “The essence of profiling is not to find out whether he (immigrant) has a mission or not, but to know that he is here. It is not a medium to find out who has overstayed or find out one’s status, but to know where you are.”

“It’s like knowing a tenant living in your compound, as a tenant the land lord must know that you live in his compound, and not to witch hunt anyone”

Ezugwu pointed out that there were two categories of immigrants, those who were required to register and those who were exempted from registering.

“There are two categories of immigrants: those who are expected to register and those who are exempted from registration. Those who are to register include visitors staying for more than ninety days; residents who are non-Nigerians and ECOWAS Nationals. Those who are exempted are: persons under the age of 18; persons enjoying diplomatic immunity and immigrants staying in Nigeria for less than ninety days,” he said.

Ezugwu maintained that registration was free and appealed to landlords in the state to assist in identifying foreigners living in their houses in order to assist in the registration.