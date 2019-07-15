NEWS
OAU Will Exit National Grid By October, Says VC
Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Prof. Eyiyope Ogunbodede on Monday disclosed that the institution has embarked on power generating project that would take it off the national grip come October, 2019.
Eyitope who disclosed this while declaring open African Institute for Science Policy and Innovation International Biennial Conference at OAU said the project started in 2017 and the completion period is two years.
His words: “Because of fast pace of the work, the project will be delivered by October ending. We are now very sure that by the end of October, Obafemi Awolowo University will be generating its own electricity and what that means is that we will be off the national grid.
He disclosed further that by the time the project is delivered, the University will be saving between N35 and N65 million being cost of energy consumption monthly.
The Vice chancellor, noted that the university daily energy needs is below six megawatt, adding that the gas turbine that will power the university and its teaching hospital is capable of generating over eight megawatt daily.
Listing other gains of the project, Ogunbodede, explained that some neighbouring communities to the university would also benefit from the excess energy that the turbine would generate.
His words: “one of the key challenges we have the university is the very unstable supply of energy. In fact, it is so erratic that you cannot plan any meaningful research. Luckily now, we are working with Rural Electrification Agency to provide for us a gas-powered turbine that will generate 8.0 megawatts of electricity for us.
“What we consume as a university is between five to six megawatts daily. With 8.03 megawatts, we will be comfortable.
“Presently, we pay between N35 and N65 million per month for electricity. By the time we start generating our own electricity that cost will drop to about N2 or N3 million.”
