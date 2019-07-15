NEWS
Obaseki Assures More Opportunities For Youths
The Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has assured that his administration will continue to provide opportunities for youths in the state to gain in-demand skills to eke out decent livelihoods for themselves, as part of his promise to create 200,000 jobs and raise an army of highly skilled workforce who can proffer technology-based solutions to societal challenges.
The governor gave the assurance in commemoration of the World Youth Skills Day celebrated every July 15 by the United Nations across the globe.
He said, “As part of plans to ensure sustainable growth and in keeping to our promise to create 200,000 jobs for unemployed youths, we will continue to expand the space for more youths to gain practical skills that will make them self-reliant and provide sources of decent livelihoods for themselves and their households.
“In line with these, we are redesigning our educational curriculum to give priority attention to technical and vocational education as well as Information and Communication Technology (ICT).”
Obaseki noted that, “My administration will not relent in empowering Edo youth with in-demand skills and make the state attractive for investors requiring skilled labour. Today, more youths in the state are benefitting from our huge investment in the Edo Innovation Hub, Edo Production Centre, and other skill-based programmes rolled out by EdoJobs, even as we strive to replicate these innovative solutions in addressing unemployment among youths in other parts of the state, outside the state capital.”
He said that the ongoing reconstruction of the Benin Science and Technical College (BSTC) which is nearing completion, will serve as grooming ground and a hub for training tech-based solution providers.
“The goal of my administration is to ensure that we empower and equip the youth with the capacity to create jobs and grow their enterprises to any height they desire and contribute significantly to the state’s economic growth and development,” he added.
MOST READ
Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities
About 303 Nigerian students have received no less than $7.5 million in full or partial scholarships from 225 American universities...
Court Freezes Firms’ Accounts Over Alleged N125m Fraud
Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday placed a no debit order ordered on two...
Ekiti NGOs Hail Mrs. Fayemi On Gender Rights Protection
The coalition of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), in Ekiti State have lauded the first lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi...
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
The Cuban government has urged Nigeria to throw its weight behind the country in its quest to pressure the United...
Court Remands 5 Men In Prison Custody Over Threat To Lives In Osun
Five men were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged...
Obaseki Has No Plan To Leave APC, Says Aide
The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
SMEDAN Move To Develop MSMEs in Edo, Commends Gov. Obaseki
The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, on Tuesday has expressed...
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION16 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Army Redeploys Lt Gen Adeosun, 32 Others In Major Shakeup
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
Dissecting Akpabio’s Many Battles
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Mixed Reactions Trail OBJ’s Latest Missive To PMB
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
When Will Ondo APC Crisis Be Over?
-
BUSINESS16 hours ago
NERC Moves To Stop Arbitrary Estimated Billing
-
NEWS23 hours ago
‘Investigative, Digital Story-telling, Proper Response For Current Challenges’
-
COLUMNS16 hours ago
Edo Assembly Imbroglio, A Necessary Distraction