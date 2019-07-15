Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Obaseki Assures More Opportunities For Youths

Published

2 days ago

on

The Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has assured that his administration will continue to provide opportunities for youths in the state to gain in-demand skills to eke out decent livelihoods for themselves, as part of his promise to create 200,000 jobs and raise an army of highly skilled workforce who can proffer technology-based solutions to societal challenges.

The governor gave the assurance in commemoration of the World Youth Skills Day celebrated every July 15 by the United Nations across the globe.

He said, “As part of plans to ensure sustainable growth and in keeping to our promise to create 200,000 jobs for unemployed youths, we will continue to expand the space for more youths to gain practical skills that will make them self-reliant and provide sources of decent livelihoods for themselves and their households.

“In line with these, we are redesigning our educational curriculum to give priority attention to technical and vocational education as well as Information and Communication Technology (ICT).”

Obaseki noted that, “My administration will not relent in empowering Edo youth with in-demand skills and make the state attractive for investors requiring skilled labour. Today, more youths in the state are benefitting from our huge investment in the Edo Innovation Hub, Edo Production Centre, and other skill-based programmes rolled out by EdoJobs, even as we strive to replicate these innovative solutions in addressing unemployment among youths in other parts of the state, outside the state capital.”

He said that the ongoing reconstruction of the Benin Science and Technical College (BSTC) which is nearing completion, will serve as grooming ground and a hub for training tech-based solution providers.

“The goal of my administration is to ensure that we empower and equip the youth with the capacity to create jobs and grow their enterprises to any height they desire and contribute significantly to the state’s economic growth and development,” he added.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

Scholarship logo Scholarship logo
NEWS1 min ago

Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities

About 303 Nigerian students have received no less than $7.5 million in full or partial scholarships from 225 American universities...
NEWS12 mins ago

Court Freezes Firms’ Accounts Over Alleged N125m Fraud

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday placed a no debit order ordered on two...
NEWS28 mins ago

Ekiti NGOs Hail Mrs. Fayemi On Gender Rights Protection

The coalition of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), in Ekiti State have lauded the first lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi...
Cuba and Nigeria Cuba and Nigeria
NEWS33 mins ago

Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade

The Cuban government has urged Nigeria to throw its weight behind the country in its quest to pressure the United...
Prison-bars-and-handcuffs Prison-bars-and-handcuffs
NEWS43 mins ago

Court Remands 5 Men In Prison Custody Over Threat To Lives In Osun

Five men were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged...
NEWS1 hour ago

Obaseki Has No Plan To Leave APC, Says Aide

The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
NEWS1 hour ago

SMEDAN Move To Develop MSMEs in Edo, Commends Gov. Obaseki

The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, on Tuesday has expressed...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: