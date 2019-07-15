Olakunrin: Tinubu Tasks Governments On Concrete Measures To Curb Insecurity

The All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Sunday urged governments and Nigerians to work together and take concrete steps to make sure that attacks by gunmen do not continue to occur against the innocent members of the society.

Tinubu in a condolence letter to Pa. Reuben Fasoranti, the Afenifere Leader, over the death of her daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunrin, said that taking such steps would honour Funke’s life who was shot dead on Friday by gunmen at Ore Junction in Ondo State.

“My heart aches with a profound sense of grief and loss over the tragic death of your daughter, the beloved Funke Olakunrin. Unfortunately, some people are eagerly trying to use this tragedy to advance their political agendas.

“I sincerely regret such behaviour for it is wrong and out of place. It does not well fit the moment. This is a time for consolation and genuine condolence.

“Everyone loves and supports you. I am sure that no effort will be spared in identifying the assailants and bringing them to full justice.

“I have been assured by government and law enforcement authorities that the perpetrators of this terrible act will be apprehended and to face the brunt of the law for what they have committed. We have faith that justice will indeed be done.

“But we must seek more than this. All of us who love you must also work together to honour Funke’s life by taking concrete steps to make sure such attacks do not continue to occur against the innocent and the peaceful,” he said.

The APC leader described the late Funke as an amiable and good soul who did and meant no harm to anyone.

“It is senseless and extremely painful that such a fine human being would be attacked by armed assailants while she was travelling with family members along Akure-Ore road.

“Funke and I shared a happy and close relationship. We regularly exchanged ideas and advice to each other.

“We could speak to each other freely and honestly because of mutual respect that described our relationship. These talks enriched me. I shall miss them.

“I see myself as your son who respects and admires you deeply. It is from this wellspring of affection and emotion that I write this letter,” Tinubu said.

“I too have lost a precious child. I have a sense of what you are going through. Words are insufficient to express my innermost sentiments at this moment.

“All I can say is that my fervent prayer is for God to extend His divine hand in order to lend comfort to you and the Fasoranti and Olakunrin families that only He can provide.”