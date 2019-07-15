Ooni Urges Unity Of Yorubas To Curb Insecurity

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has called on the Yoruba people to be united in the face of the prevailing insecurity in the country.

The monarch who decried the renewed killings by some bandits in the Southwest and other parts of Nigeria urged the people to keep praying for peace of the country.

Declaring that the zone has had enough of the killing, Oba Ogunwusi said that it was high time the people stood up against the menace.

He spoke yesterday in Kota Ekiti in Ekiti East Local Government area of Ekiti State, at the Thanksgiving service/ reception in honour of Olufemi Bamisile who is representing Ekiti South Federal Constituency II in the House of Representatives.

According to him, “ My throne connects together all people of Yoruba race together. We are blessed by God.

“I call on all the people of Yoruba race at this time to be united. The time has come to end this killing. This killings must end, enough is enough. God will put an end to the security challenges of our country”.

In his sermon, Bishop Emmanuel Abejide of Methodist Church, Nigeria, Diocese of Ayedun Ekiti State, said leaders and all stakeholders in Nigeria must think outside the box in order to put a stop to the killings.

Describing the security situation in the country as unfortunate, the cleric warned that things might get worse if definite actions are not taken.

He said “ We have failed so much. Many of our political leaders have failed to develop our potential. If by God give you have opportunity to be in a position, its by God grace please use it for the benefit of mankind “.

Corroborating other speakers, Bamisile said that the various stakeholders in the region have been expressing their displeasure at the development, adding that the region would defend itself.

“The death of Pa Fashoranti’s daughter is one of the greatest mistake that ever happened in the South West. With the step that we are taking, we are moving ahead to atop the killings. “