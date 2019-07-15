Osinbajo To Declare APBN Annual Summit Open

As part of its contribution to building the nation’s economy, the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) has said plans have been concluded to host its annual retreat and summit next week.

The APBN is the umbrella body of all professional organisations in the country.

This year’s summit tagged: “Roadmap To The Next Level: The Role Of The Nigerian Professionals” will have vice president Yemi Osinbajo as special guest of honour.

According to a statement made available to journalists, the APBN under the leadership of Engr. (Chief) Alade Ajibola is desirous of playing a critical role in developing the nation’s economy.

The statement which was signed by APBN Publicity Secretary, Sam Akanbi said professionals have key roles to play in the country and will seek to collaborate with the government.

keynote speaker at the summit is Pharm. Lere Bale, a former President of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN).