Osinbajo Visits Fasoranti, Says FG’II Deploy Soldiers To Highways

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the federal government would engage the military to watch flashpoints on Nigeria roads.

Osinbajo, who stated this when he visited Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the leader of Afenifere group, to condole with him over the killing of his daughter, Mrs. Olufunke Olakunrin, who was shot dead by gunmen on Friday, said engaging the military to watch flashpoints on the roads will also boost the federal government’s community policing system.

The vice president arrived at the country home of the Afenifere leader in Akure, the Ondo state capital at exactly 9:10 am on Sunday.

Osinbajo, in the company of Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, described the killing of Mrs Olukunrin as a tragedy.

Addressing journalists, Osinbajo reiterated the importance of community policing system to combat crimes in the country.

“As you know, I am here to commiserate with the families of Olakunrin and Pa Reuben Fasoranti.The President has very recently met not only the service chiefs but also the IGP and he has laid out a new policy of the community policing.

“One of the most important thing is this sort of crimes because they are largely economic crimes, people are trying to make money by kidnapping.

“Another important thing is the intelligence gathering that is why we have the community policing system where policemen would be trained in their own local government and they would remain there.

“As close as we get to the community policing structure that we expect to have while we are engaging the Army so that there will be a bit of more military presence, especially along the roads.

“This is to hasten the search for these killers and also to ensure that there is adequate presence to deter this kind of terrible situation from reoccurring.

“We are looking at the whole security architecture and trying to ensure that we are able to scale up and ensure that we are able to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.

“Security in a big country like Nigeria as you can imagine the challenge is dynamic and then we also have to be consistently dynamic and ensure that we are able to beat the challenges as they appear.

“I think that we can be very hopeful that we would see peace and calm as some of the steps we are taking come to fruition. You know also we met with the governors in South-west and in the different zones and everybody is coming to ensure that security is adequate and everyone feels safe and secure.”