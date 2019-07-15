NEWS
Oyo PDP Raises Alarm Over Alleged Campaign Of Calumny Against Makinde
The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State has raised an alarm that some former aides of Governor Abiola Ajimobi are plotting a campaign of calumny against Governor Seyi Makinde.
The party said it has uncovered a plot by elements of the state’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to launch a campaign of falsehood to tarnish the good reputation and the administration of the incumbent governor.
The allegation was contained in a statement by Publicity Secretary of the party, Engr Akeem Olatunji, saying that they are crying out in view of the enormity of the planned negative campaign.
‘’Some actors in the immediate past administration in Oyo State have been linked to a massive campaign of calumny against the Governor of the State, Engr. Seyi Makinde and the state government.
“The disingenuous campaign is aimed at discrediting the push for probity and accountability in the state, something we know is against the fullness of the aspirations of the people of Oyo State, who on March 9, overwhelmingly invested their mandate on Enge Seyi Makinde as Governor,” the party said.
The statement also indicated that the said All Progressives Congress (APC) elements and their paid agents had perfected plans to rubbish the efforts of the Makinde government and especially distract it from uncovering the humongous mismanagement of the state’s resources and the general maladministration under the immediate past administration in the state.
“Details of the plot already uncovered via credible intelligence will include several coordinated articles by paid media agents and faceless writers, some of whom we have started seeing their hands.
“The plot is aimed at downplaying the serial evidence pointing at monumental maladministration in Oyo State in the last eight years as well as hoodwinking the people into believing that Engineer Seyi Makinde is crying wolf where there is none,’’ he said.
When contacted, the Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Azeez Olatunde, said: “Nobody is distracting them. They are the one distracting themselves. The PDP government in the state should rather concentrate on delivering dividends of democracy to the people of the state. It will soon be one year they are in power.
“The record is there for people to see when former Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, was in power. We did well for the people of the State. The PDP government should focus on good governance and should not bother themselves with what we are not saying and what we are saying.’’
