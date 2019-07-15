NEWS
Peter Obi Tasks Security Agencies On Arrest Of Olakunrin’s Killers
Former Gov. Peter Obi of Anambra on Sunday called on security agencies to urgently track down the killers of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, Leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation – Afenifere.
Obi made the call in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.
Olakunrin was killed by suspected gunmen on the Benin- Ore Road on Friday.
Obi, the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February Presidential Election, also called on security agencies to arrest other criminals terrorising the nation.
He said that killing in the country was getting worrisome, adding, “Nigerians of all spheres are losing their safety cheaply.”
The former governor said that diminishing of value of life in the country should worry discerning minds.
Obi prayed for the repose of the soul of all those who lost their lives to ‘senseless’ killings, calling on the relevant authorities to stem the tide.
MOST READ
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
Christine Lagarde, the Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF), has resigned, the IMF says. The Executive Board of the fund...
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun
An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Tuesday remanded one Hammed Ajala, 37 in Ile-Ife prison custody over...
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
A member of the House of Representatives from Ekiti, Hon. Yemi Adaramodu has assured that the ninth National Assembly will...
Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities
About 303 Nigerian students have received no less than $7.5 million in full or partial scholarships from 225 American universities...
Court Freezes Firms’ Accounts Over Alleged N125m Fraud
Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday placed a no debit order ordered on two...
Ekiti NGOs Hail Mrs. Fayemi On Gender Rights Protection
The coalition of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), in Ekiti State have lauded the first lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi...
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
The Cuban government has urged Nigeria to throw its weight behind the country in its quest to pressure the United...
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION16 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Army Redeploys Lt Gen Adeosun, 32 Others In Major Shakeup
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
Dissecting Akpabio’s Many Battles
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Mixed Reactions Trail OBJ’s Latest Missive To PMB
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
When Will Ondo APC Crisis Be Over?
-
BUSINESS16 hours ago
NERC Moves To Stop Arbitrary Estimated Billing
-
NEWS23 hours ago
‘Investigative, Digital Story-telling, Proper Response For Current Challenges’
-
COLUMNS16 hours ago
Edo Assembly Imbroglio, A Necessary Distraction