Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Plateau Women Task PMB On Affirmative Action

Published

2 days ago

on

The women wing of the Plateau State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to uphold and enforce the principle of affirmative action, and appoint a good number of women to important positions in his second term administration.

Speaking in Jos through Lynda Barau, a former commissioner of Agriculture; Theresa Azi, former transition committee chairman of Jos North LGC; and Rufina Grumyen, a former commissioner for women affairs in Plateau State, the state APC women maintain that it represents “ a voice and a lobby group for the inclusion of all deserving women in governance and politics.” The women noted that this would afford the female folks the much-needed opportunity to “make quality contribution to national growth and development “.

The group also called on President Buhari, especially at this auspicious hour when he is settling down to the ‘all-important Nigeria project,’ to enforce the  35 per cent affirmative action principle as part of fulfilling his campaign promises to the female population in the country.

The state APC women who also used the opportunity to congratulate the President on his hard and well earned victory in the last elections, also declared that they “ stand tall in admiration and defence of the President’s integrity in handling public affairs”, and commended him on his focus and commitment in the noble fight against corruption.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS6 mins ago

Court Freezes Firms’ Accounts Over Alleged N125m Fraud

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday placed a no debit order ordered on two...
NEWS22 mins ago

Ekiti NGOs Hail Mrs. Fayemi On Gender Rights Protection

The coalition of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), in Ekiti State have lauded the first lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi...
Cuba and Nigeria Cuba and Nigeria
NEWS27 mins ago

Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade

The Cuban government has urged Nigeria to throw its weight behind the country in its quest to pressure the United...
Prison-bars-and-handcuffs Prison-bars-and-handcuffs
NEWS37 mins ago

Court Remands 5 Men In Prison Custody Over Threat To Lives In Osun

Five men were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged...
NEWS1 hour ago

Obaseki Has No Plan To Leave APC, Says Aide

The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
NEWS1 hour ago

SMEDAN Move To Develop MSMEs in Edo, Commends Gov. Obaseki

The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, on Tuesday has expressed...
NEWS1 hour ago

Senate To Expedite Action On SURCON Act Amendment Bill

The Senate has avowed to work towards speedy passage of the bill seeking amendments to Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON)...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: