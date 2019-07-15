Police Parades 5 Repentant Kidnappers in Adamawa

No fewer than five suspected kidnappers, have renounced kidnapping activities and handed over their arms, to police authority in Adamawa state.

Mahmoud Rabiu, Raboji Isa, Jahon Iliya, Bawuro Alhaji Lamdo and Alhaji Tukur, voluntarily handed over 5 AK47 rifles and 334 round of ammunition to Audu Madaki, the Commissioner of police in the state.

Paraded along the repentant kidnappers are 42 shila gangs, arrested in connection with criminal conspiracy and armed robbery in the last 3 weeks.

CP Madaki said arrest of the repentant kidnappers was made possible through the peace initiative by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), in the state.

Alhaji Jaoji Isa, MACBAN state chairman said the repentant kidnappers, denounced their criminal tendencies, following the arrest of one of them, who gave intelligence reports.

Jaoji noted that, the kidnappers who believed to be masterminding kidnapping activists for ransoms, would be closely monitored

Meanwhile the CP Madaki has denied emergence of Islamic sect popularly known as ‘Hakika’ in the state.