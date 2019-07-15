NEWS
Rape: Psychologist Task Parents On Early Sex Education, PANTS Rule
An Ilorin-based psychologist, Mrs Sherifat Adeyi, has urged parents to give their children sex education early enough in view of the increasing rate of rape cases.
Adeyi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ilorin that it was high time parents deploy the PANTS rule in educating their children.
According to Adeyi, the PANTS acronym for children implies “private parts are private, always remember your body belongs to you, no should mean no, talk about secrets that upset you and speak up, someone can help you.”
“Parents should stop being shy and start from somewhere because if you fail to teach them, the wrong people will do that for you,” Adeyi said.
She also advised parents to use the right word for private parts and not devise another word for it so that children could easily speak up.
Adeyi further urged parents to be friendly with their children so that they could easily confide in them.
“Gone are the days when parents will be too strict on their children and term it discipline.
“Now, parents should be as friendly as possible with their kids so that they will be free to tell them anything without being rebuked.
“It is only when children discover that their parents have listening ears that they will open up on any possible molestation,” she said.
She also added that parents should be wary of who they keep their children with as most rapists are family members and family friends.
“Most rape cases we have seen recently were carried out by family members or close relatives that the parents trust so much.
“Parents should not be too comfortable with leaving their children with families of the opposite sex because one cannot predict what will happen.
“Also, we should always be on the lookout for change of attitude in our children to some people or persons as it may be as a result of molestation, “she said.
MOST READ
Ekiti NGOs Hail Mrs. Fayemi On Gender Rights Protection
The coalition of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), in Ekiti State have lauded the first lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi...
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
The Cuban government has urged Nigeria to throw its weight behind the country in its quest to pressure the United...
Court Remands 5 Men In Prison Custody Over Threat To Lives In Osun
Five men were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged...
Obaseki Has No Plan To Leave APC, Says Aide
The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
SMEDAN Move To Develop MSMEs in Edo, Commends Gov. Obaseki
The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, on Tuesday has expressed...
Senate To Expedite Action On SURCON Act Amendment Bill
The Senate has avowed to work towards speedy passage of the bill seeking amendments to Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON)...
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka on Tuesday denied comments attributed to him in a national Newspaper on the administration of...
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION15 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Army Redeploys Lt Gen Adeosun, 32 Others In Major Shakeup
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
Dissecting Akpabio’s Many Battles
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
When Will Ondo APC Crisis Be Over?
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Mixed Reactions Trail OBJ’s Latest Missive To PMB
-
BUSINESS15 hours ago
NERC Moves To Stop Arbitrary Estimated Billing
-
NEWS23 hours ago
‘Investigative, Digital Story-telling, Proper Response For Current Challenges’
-
COLUMNS15 hours ago
Edo Assembly Imbroglio, A Necessary Distraction