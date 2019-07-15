NEWS
Rivers Gov’ship Tussle: ADP Warns Against Inducing Witnesses
The Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Rivers State has cautioned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), against further arm-twisting, financially inducing, harassing and intimidating its witnesses for the Governorship Election Tribunal. ADP, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday by the head of its media team, Mr. Kendrick Christian, said the action of PDP and their agents was unbecoming of a responsible political party.
It warned that if the reports continued to come in that they would have no other alternative than to report the matter openly to the Tribunal.
The statement urged them to desist from such action as only the truth would help the Tribunal to uphold justice, which would serve the best interest of the people of the state.
It further stated that it was appalling for counsels of INEC, Gov. Wike and the PDP to oppose producing the original press statements of INEC, which had been in the public domain, since it would help unravel the truth.
The party wondered why the Tribunal did not direct substituted service in their sitting on Friday and urged it to expedite action to see that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was served as soon as possible as it has no time since it would conclude its case on Wednesday July 17.
Recall that Dolapo Tella Attoni, the counsel to ADP governorship candidate in the state, Victor Fingesi, had last Friday informed the Tribunal that the bailiff was finding it difficult to serve the subpoena on the INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, on the reason that he was not available.
He urged the Tribunal to order for substituted Service to the witness either through the INEC’s Counsel, Dr. Garba Tetengi, SAN, newspaper publication in any of the national dailies or by pasting it on the gate of INEC in Abuja.
MOST READ
Court Freezes Firms’ Accounts Over Alleged N125m Fraud
Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday placed a no debit order ordered on two...
Ekiti NGOs Hail Mrs. Fayemi On Gender Rights Protection
The coalition of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), in Ekiti State have lauded the first lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi...
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
The Cuban government has urged Nigeria to throw its weight behind the country in its quest to pressure the United...
Court Remands 5 Men In Prison Custody Over Threat To Lives In Osun
Five men were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged...
Obaseki Has No Plan To Leave APC, Says Aide
The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
SMEDAN Move To Develop MSMEs in Edo, Commends Gov. Obaseki
The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, on Tuesday has expressed...
Senate To Expedite Action On SURCON Act Amendment Bill
The Senate has avowed to work towards speedy passage of the bill seeking amendments to Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON)...
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION16 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Army Redeploys Lt Gen Adeosun, 32 Others In Major Shakeup
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
Dissecting Akpabio’s Many Battles
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Mixed Reactions Trail OBJ’s Latest Missive To PMB
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
When Will Ondo APC Crisis Be Over?
-
BUSINESS16 hours ago
NERC Moves To Stop Arbitrary Estimated Billing
-
NEWS23 hours ago
‘Investigative, Digital Story-telling, Proper Response For Current Challenges’
-
COLUMNS16 hours ago
Edo Assembly Imbroglio, A Necessary Distraction