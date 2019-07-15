NEWS
Self-discipline Essential In Fight Against Graft, Says Magu
The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has identified the principle of self-discipline as the most essential ingredient in the fight against graft and its vices.
Magu stated this in a statement in Ibadan at the weekend when the Commission led thousands of residents of the ancient city in a fitness walk/physical exercises.
The event was the third edition of the Ibadan-based Inspiration 100.5 FM monthly fitness walk, which had the Ibadan Zonal Head of the EFCC, Friday Ebelo, as the lead walker.
While delivering Magu’s message, Ebelo drew the connect between regular physical exercise and the ability to tackle corruption.
“It takes high sense of discipline to engage in regular physical exercises. The effort helps to keep the body fit and pushes sickness away from the body.
“In the same vein, the fight against corruption requires similar level of self-discipline. And the society benefits from the effort as much as the enforcer,” he said.
Magu urged all Nigerians to join hands with the commission in order to rid the nation of graft and all forms of corruption.
The walk came 48 hours after the EFCC conducted a nation-wide walk to call for repatriation of nation’s assets stashed away in foreign countries by her past corrupt leaders.
The exercise was held to mark the 2019 African Anti-Corruption Day.
The Saturday’s 10-kilometer walk in which stakeholders across various segments of the society participated took-off from the Agodi-area office of the initiating radio station and terminated at the popular Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, where Ebelo led them in a bout of body fitness exercises.
While speaking at the event, the General Manager of Inspiration FM, Fumilayo Olashogba, appreciated the EFCC for the collaboration.
She pledged continued support of her organisation to the EFCC in the fight against all forms of economic and financial crimes.
MOST READ
Court Freezes Firms’ Accounts Over Alleged N125m Fraud
Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday placed a no debit order ordered on two...
Ekiti NGOs Hail Mrs. Fayemi On Gender Rights Protection
The coalition of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), in Ekiti State have lauded the first lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi...
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
The Cuban government has urged Nigeria to throw its weight behind the country in its quest to pressure the United...
Court Remands 5 Men In Prison Custody Over Threat To Lives In Osun
Five men were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged...
Obaseki Has No Plan To Leave APC, Says Aide
The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
SMEDAN Move To Develop MSMEs in Edo, Commends Gov. Obaseki
The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, on Tuesday has expressed...
Senate To Expedite Action On SURCON Act Amendment Bill
The Senate has avowed to work towards speedy passage of the bill seeking amendments to Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON)...
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION16 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Army Redeploys Lt Gen Adeosun, 32 Others In Major Shakeup
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
Dissecting Akpabio’s Many Battles
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Mixed Reactions Trail OBJ’s Latest Missive To PMB
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
When Will Ondo APC Crisis Be Over?
-
BUSINESS16 hours ago
NERC Moves To Stop Arbitrary Estimated Billing
-
NEWS23 hours ago
‘Investigative, Digital Story-telling, Proper Response For Current Challenges’
-
COLUMNS16 hours ago
Edo Assembly Imbroglio, A Necessary Distraction