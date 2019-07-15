Seplat Targets First Gas From ANOH Project In Q1, 2021

Seplat Development Company Plc has announced that its $700 million Assa North-Ohaji South (ANOH) gas project investment would deliver first gas by first quarter, 2021.

Chief executive officer of Seplat, Austin Avuru made this known at the company Capital Markets Day at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) at the weekend in Lagos.

Avuru said the project would enable the company to produce 800 million scuff of gas per day, which would ultimately account for 40 per cent domestic gas production in Nigeria.

According to him, the project is such that 50 per cent is situated in the vicarage that belongs to Shell OML 21 while the remaining half is in the Seplat JV vicarage of OML 53.

Furthermore, he added that one would be operated by Shell as a conventional joint venture concept while the other would be developed by under Seplat JV which would be functioning as a sole midstream entity.

He noted that the market prices remain strong, long term outlook for gas in Nigeria and the regional market remains positive, adding that Seplat’s access to gas infrastructure positions it to be the lending long term gas supplier of choice for Nigeria.

He stated further that “Conventional diesel off-grid poser generation is expected to be displaced, presenting Seplat gas business with a significant opportunity.

The managing director of AGPC, Yetunde Taiwo said ANOH or AGPC will built a 300 million plant which would be on a commercial construct of buying wet gas from the upstream as well as managed and operated by shell.