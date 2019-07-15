BUSINESS
Seplat Targets First Gas From ANOH Project In Q1, 2021
Seplat Development Company Plc has announced that its $700 million Assa North-Ohaji South (ANOH) gas project investment would deliver first gas by first quarter, 2021.
Chief executive officer of Seplat, Austin Avuru made this known at the company Capital Markets Day at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) at the weekend in Lagos.
Avuru said the project would enable the company to produce 800 million scuff of gas per day, which would ultimately account for 40 per cent domestic gas production in Nigeria.
According to him, the project is such that 50 per cent is situated in the vicarage that belongs to Shell OML 21 while the remaining half is in the Seplat JV vicarage of OML 53.
Furthermore, he added that one would be operated by Shell as a conventional joint venture concept while the other would be developed by under Seplat JV which would be functioning as a sole midstream entity.
He noted that the market prices remain strong, long term outlook for gas in Nigeria and the regional market remains positive, adding that Seplat’s access to gas infrastructure positions it to be the lending long term gas supplier of choice for Nigeria.
He stated further that “Conventional diesel off-grid poser generation is expected to be displaced, presenting Seplat gas business with a significant opportunity.
The managing director of AGPC, Yetunde Taiwo said ANOH or AGPC will built a 300 million plant which would be on a commercial construct of buying wet gas from the upstream as well as managed and operated by shell.
MOST READ
Court Freezes Firms’ Accounts Over Alleged N125m Fraud
Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday placed a no debit order ordered on two...
Ekiti NGOs Hail Mrs. Fayemi On Gender Rights Protection
The coalition of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), in Ekiti State have lauded the first lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi...
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
The Cuban government has urged Nigeria to throw its weight behind the country in its quest to pressure the United...
Court Remands 5 Men In Prison Custody Over Threat To Lives In Osun
Five men were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged...
Obaseki Has No Plan To Leave APC, Says Aide
The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
SMEDAN Move To Develop MSMEs in Edo, Commends Gov. Obaseki
The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, on Tuesday has expressed...
Senate To Expedite Action On SURCON Act Amendment Bill
The Senate has avowed to work towards speedy passage of the bill seeking amendments to Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON)...
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION16 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Army Redeploys Lt Gen Adeosun, 32 Others In Major Shakeup
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
Dissecting Akpabio’s Many Battles
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Mixed Reactions Trail OBJ’s Latest Missive To PMB
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
When Will Ondo APC Crisis Be Over?
-
BUSINESS16 hours ago
NERC Moves To Stop Arbitrary Estimated Billing
-
NEWS23 hours ago
‘Investigative, Digital Story-telling, Proper Response For Current Challenges’
-
COLUMNS16 hours ago
Edo Assembly Imbroglio, A Necessary Distraction