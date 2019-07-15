Connect with us
Advertise With Us

BUSINESS

Seplat Targets First Gas From ANOH Project In Q1, 2021

Published

2 days ago

on

Seplat Development Company Plc has announced that its $700 million Assa North-Ohaji South (ANOH) gas project investment would deliver first gas by first quarter, 2021.

Chief executive officer of Seplat, Austin Avuru made this known at the company Capital Markets Day at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) at the weekend in Lagos.

Avuru said the project would enable the company to produce 800 million scuff of gas per day, which would ultimately account for 40 per cent domestic gas production in Nigeria.

According to him,  the project is such that 50 per cent is situated in the vicarage that belongs to Shell OML 21 while the remaining half is in the Seplat JV vicarage of OML 53.

Furthermore, he added that one would be operated by Shell as a conventional joint venture concept while the other would be developed by under Seplat JV which would be functioning as a sole midstream entity.

He noted that the market prices remain strong, long term outlook for gas in Nigeria and the regional market remains positive, adding that Seplat’s access to gas infrastructure positions it to be the lending long term gas supplier of choice for Nigeria.

He stated further that “Conventional diesel off-grid poser generation is expected to be displaced, presenting Seplat gas business with a significant opportunity.

The managing director of AGPC, Yetunde Taiwo said ANOH or AGPC will built a 300 million plant which would be on a commercial construct of buying wet gas from the upstream as well as managed and operated by shell.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Court Freezes Firms’ Accounts Over Alleged N125m Fraud

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday placed a no debit order ordered on two...
NEWS17 mins ago

Ekiti NGOs Hail Mrs. Fayemi On Gender Rights Protection

The coalition of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), in Ekiti State have lauded the first lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi...
Cuba and Nigeria Cuba and Nigeria
NEWS21 mins ago

Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade

The Cuban government has urged Nigeria to throw its weight behind the country in its quest to pressure the United...
Prison-bars-and-handcuffs Prison-bars-and-handcuffs
NEWS31 mins ago

Court Remands 5 Men In Prison Custody Over Threat To Lives In Osun

Five men were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged...
NEWS1 hour ago

Obaseki Has No Plan To Leave APC, Says Aide

The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
NEWS1 hour ago

SMEDAN Move To Develop MSMEs in Edo, Commends Gov. Obaseki

The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, on Tuesday has expressed...
NEWS1 hour ago

Senate To Expedite Action On SURCON Act Amendment Bill

The Senate has avowed to work towards speedy passage of the bill seeking amendments to Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON)...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: