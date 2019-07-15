NEWS
SMEDAN Lauds Obaseki’s Focus On Infrastructure, Education
The Director-General of the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Dikko Umaru Radda, has commended Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on his prudent allocation of the state’s limited resources to improve critical sectors such as infrastructure and education.
He gave the commendation at a capacity building programme for Business Membership Organisations (BMOs) held in Benin City, Edo State, with the theme, “Unlocking Business Membership Organisations (BMOs) growth to drive global competitiveness.”
Dikko, represented by Friday Okpara, Director, Policy, Partnership and Coordination, SMEDAN, said similar capacity building programmes for BMOs were held in Imo and Kano states in 2017, noting that Edo State was chosen for the 2019 programme due to its strategic position as the gateway to the South-South and South-East zones of Nigeria.
He added that the choice of the state was also informed by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration’s disposition and resolve to frugally apply the state’s resources to critical sectors such as infrastructure and education which put the state on the path of prosperity and sustainable development.
“Your Excellency, your economic development plan of opening up investment opportunities with priority given to initiatives that promote the state’s competitive advantage in agriculture and human capital development is commendable. Your dedication has triggered a renewed drive to create cities with modern facilities, industrial hubs and business clusters that will strengthen the MSMEs towards global competitiveness,” the Director-General said.
Dikko added, “The vision being concretised under your administration is to reposition the state as the nucleus of micro, small and medium enterprises in Nigeria.”
He said Nigeria must work to ensure standardisation of its products in order to benefit more from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement and to meet global competitiveness.
In his remarks, Governor Obaseki, stressed the need to diversify the economy by putting the appropriate policies in place and collaborating with the private sector.
The governor, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Wealth Creation, Cooperatives and Employment, Joe Edionwe, said the state had put measures in place to reinvigorate the economy.
MOST READ
Ekiti NGOs Hail Mrs. Fayemi On Gender Rights Protection
The coalition of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), in Ekiti State have lauded the first lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi...
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
The Cuban government has urged Nigeria to throw its weight behind the country in its quest to pressure the United...
Court Remands 5 Men In Prison Custody Over Threat To Lives In Osun
Five men were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged...
Obaseki Has No Plan To Leave APC, Says Aide
The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
SMEDAN Move To Develop MSMEs in Edo, Commends Gov. Obaseki
The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, on Tuesday has expressed...
Senate To Expedite Action On SURCON Act Amendment Bill
The Senate has avowed to work towards speedy passage of the bill seeking amendments to Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON)...
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka on Tuesday denied comments attributed to him in a national Newspaper on the administration of...
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION15 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Army Redeploys Lt Gen Adeosun, 32 Others In Major Shakeup
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
Dissecting Akpabio’s Many Battles
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
When Will Ondo APC Crisis Be Over?
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Mixed Reactions Trail OBJ’s Latest Missive To PMB
-
BUSINESS15 hours ago
NERC Moves To Stop Arbitrary Estimated Billing
-
NEWS22 hours ago
‘Investigative, Digital Story-telling, Proper Response For Current Challenges’
-
COLUMNS15 hours ago
Edo Assembly Imbroglio, A Necessary Distraction