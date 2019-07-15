Connect with us
Advertise With Us

BUSINESS

SON Alerts Nigerians On Substandard Cable In Circulation

Published

2 days ago

on

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has issued a red alert on the presence of substandard Sunrise brand of electric cables in the Nigerian markets and warned consumers to avoid patronage of the product.

It also warned dealers in electric cables to avoid sale of the product or risk seizure by SON officials wherever it is found as well as the prosecution of the offenders.

A statement from the office of the director general, Osita Aboloma, yesterday, disclosed that a large consignment of the substandard and life-endangering Sunrise cable, which entered the country, had been apprehended and destroyed.

The destruction, according to SON, was consequent upon due Conformity Assessment, the results of which showed that the SUNRISE Cable have very high conductor resistance, poor conductor elongation and very low tensile strength of insulation against the requirements of NIS IEC 60228 for conductor, NIS IEC 60227 series and NIS IEC 60811.

The agency said the cable poses grave danger of heating up which could easily lead to fire outbreaks. SON has therefore, advised the general public and in particular, users and dealers in electric cables to avoid the sale or patronage of Sunrise brand of electric cables, the statement signed by its Head, Public Relations, Bola Fashina concluded.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS16 mins ago

Ekiti NGOs Hail Mrs. Fayemi On Gender Rights Protection

The coalition of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), in Ekiti State have lauded the first lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi...
Cuba and Nigeria Cuba and Nigeria
NEWS21 mins ago

Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade

The Cuban government has urged Nigeria to throw its weight behind the country in its quest to pressure the United...
Prison-bars-and-handcuffs Prison-bars-and-handcuffs
NEWS30 mins ago

Court Remands 5 Men In Prison Custody Over Threat To Lives In Osun

Five men were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged...
NEWS1 hour ago

Obaseki Has No Plan To Leave APC, Says Aide

The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
NEWS1 hour ago

SMEDAN Move To Develop MSMEs in Edo, Commends Gov. Obaseki

The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, on Tuesday has expressed...
NEWS1 hour ago

Senate To Expedite Action On SURCON Act Amendment Bill

The Senate has avowed to work towards speedy passage of the bill seeking amendments to Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON)...
NEWS1 hour ago

Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka on Tuesday denied comments attributed to him in a national Newspaper on the administration of...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: