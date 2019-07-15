Sports: The Mix Of Doping And Politics

The essence of sports is competition, a word derived from the Latin competere, meaning “strive together”. A contest between skilled opponents is what people love about Olympic competition. The challenge of show-casing an outstanding human effort when the pressure to perform is most intense. Sports at its best teaches ideals such as mastery of skills, hard work, concentration, effort, team work, and respect for others.

In the absence of “striving together” sports no longer becomes a contest but an exhibition of physical and mental skills. The Harlem Globetrotters reportedly have incredible skills, but their matches with the Washington Generals are entertainment, not a sports contest. In sports there are contests that are characterized with winning at all costs, including cheating with performance – enhancing, drugs (PEDs). Competition, in its true sense, deserve a level playing field devoid of drugs.

The practice of using prohibited substances to enhance sports performance (known as doping) has been part of sports for ages. To ensure harmonized, coordinated, and effective anti-doping programmes, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) was created as an independent agency. The WADA publishes a list of prohibited substances annually, and the presence of any prohibited substance or metabolite in an athlete’s sample constitutes an anti-doping rule violation. For years, the WADA testing programmes have continued to expand, and WADA- accredited laboratory testing has, according to reports, increased by 40 per cent over the last three years.Cheating by violating anti-doping rules drag many victims into its crime cycle. Cyclist Scot Mercier was forced to make the choice to quit the sport he loved because he was unwilling to become a fraud and risk his health. Adam Nelson, a Shot putter, recently received his gold medal nine years after the 2004 Olympic contest because reanalysis of the samples with new technology revealed anabolic steroids in the winner’s urine. Nelson’s response: “It is not just a victory for me, but a victory for the system.” But the cheater has defrauded his competitors of millions of dollars in prize and endorsement money.

WADA figures reveal that 278,000 samples were tested in 2009, with the figures increasing marginally over the years. This is the total number of tests conducted by WADA accredited laboratories during (or in) competition. It includes Olympic and non-Olympic sports, as well as many professional sports. This represents a small fraction of the number of elite athletes competing on multiple occasions throughout the year. Some experts working with WADA believe that the use of prohibited substances is greater than the numbers indicate. The winning at all costs syndrome is creating a generation of entitled, elitist athletes that think they deserve everything in the world because their skills are superior to the people around them. This explains why even at the highest levels of sport, some athletes, trainers, coaches and administrators will side-step the rules and do whatever it takes to win.

It is a syndrome that is even affecting anti-doping agencies of many countries in being weak in their support of WADA’s global movement for dope- free sports. The United States, Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) is the national anti-doping organization for Olympic, Paralympics, Pan American sport in the US. The agency is involved in drug-testing and results management for American athletes. But it is also dedicated to preserving the integrity of sport through research initiatives and educational programmes that inspire a commitment to true sport in coming generations of athletes. However, the winning at all costs syndrome and the national prestige and millions of dollars that come with winning has forced USADA to now remain focused on providing support to national professional athletes and the US pharmaceutical industry rather than promoting fair competition and complete refusal of the usage of illicit drugs by athletes. After revelations about the use of PEDs in football, baseball, track and field athletes in the United States, 43 percent of people polled in 2003 by the New York Times believed that at least half of the professional athletes use steroids. In comparison, 18 percent of those surveyed said they believed that at least half of American athletes use banned performance enhancing substances. William Shyman, 68, a retired teacher and avid sports fan from Rancho Palos Verdes, California was reported to have said in a follow-up interview with the New York Times that he was troubled by drug use in professional sports leagues and in the Olympics. Athletes use drugs because of greed, he said.

The USADA Protocol for Olympic movement testing from October 7, 2002, included a requirement for athlete whereabouts information to facilitate no-advance notice out-of competition testing. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is the only professional league in the US that turns its testing over to USADA yet the UFC is far less vigorous in its drug-testing of its athletes.

Under this condition, it is no wonder the USADA activities are being followed by increase in the number of US and western athletes involved in doping scandals. One of these athletes is the American professional boxer, Jarrel Miller, who is now ranked as the world’s sixth best active heavyweight. He was due to challenge Anthony Joshua for the titles of International Boxing Federation (IBF), the World Boxing Federation (WBF), and the World Boxing Organization (WBO) in June 2019. But Miller was denied a License to box after testing positive for illicit drugs.

In his years of boxing Miller won 23 of 24 fights, 20 by knock – out. Another elite athlete is the American sprinter and Long Jumper, Jarrion Lawson. He was placed second in the men’s long jump at the 2017 world championship, but was temporally disqualified and his silver medal withdrawn, after he tested positive for illicit drugs. A year before, in the 2016 Olympics this same Lawson was placed fourth in the men’s long jump and also won the 100-200 meters sprint at the National Championship. The 41st International Ski Federation (FIS) World Ski Championship held from February 20 to March 3rd this year in Seefeld in Tirol, Tyrol, Austria produced its own drug scandal involving western athletes. Austria’s Max Hanke and Dominik Baldauf both 26, competed in the FIS 2019 championship before being arrested by investigative authorities of Germany and Austria for blood doping. A video leaked by Norweigian media outlet, NRK, shows Hauke in the middle of a transfusion as police storm his room.

Recently Norwegian cross country skiers, Heidi Weng and Marit Biorgen, along with American gymnast Simeon Biles, were granted waiver of illicit drugs restrictions because of the special state of their health.

True, sports today are no longer just sports as it has become an industry, a business, a reason for political or national pride. These facts can only lead to breaking any rules to win. With a network of specialists behind or on their own some athletes engage in doping in order to excel, because sports mean sponsors, advertising and big money. And for that some believe that any risk is worth taking, even at the risk of irreversible consequences to their own health. It is out of that political and national pride the US government use USADA to mount political pressure on African countries even on WADA through donations and subsidies as well as other preferences in order to strengthen USADA’s influence on major high.

Performance sport in international competitions WADA is funded equally by the International Olympic committee and national governments. The U.S at present gives $2.5M, in annual investment to WADA. This money is more than twice as much as any other country’s and amounts to over 7 percent of WADAs in annual budget.

To drive its interest, the US recently threatened to make funding increases for WADA conditional on governance reforms and greater transparency. “President Donald Trump’s budget plan proposes a “more rigorous review process” for money given to WADA. He says this will enable the United States to address “potential conflicts of interest” and increasing the role of athletes in WADA’s decision making.

–Yerima wrote from

Abuja.