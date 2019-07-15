NEWS
Uko Emerges District Governor Of Ibom Rotary Club
The Ibom Rotary Club has installed Rotarian Sam Uko as its new Governor, to run the affairs of the club for 2019/2020.
During his Investiture, held weekend at E3 Event Centre in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, the newly elected District 9142 Governor said Rotarians understand what it takes to serve humanity in every possible way, hence, the need to reach out to all sectors in its host community; schools, hospitals, orphanages and so on.
Uko, who is the 3rd Governor of the District, stressed that the objective of Rotary is to encourage and foster the idea of service as a basis of worthy enterprise and, in particular, to encourage and foster unity.
He noted that his administration, will strive to make more impacts and touch more lives and also have interaction programme outside Nigeria. “Though this is my 28 year as a member of the club, but attaining Governorship position is a responsibility that one has to fulfill in one way or the other. I think it is my own time to be called to service and can only pray that it gets better in my own time and ends well.
“I never knew what it takes to give without receiving thank you, until I join this club, and these are people you might not meet in your life time, touching lives is our mission,” he explained.
Uko advised that people should see Rotary Club as an avenue to contribute their own little quota to create a big effect in the lives of the less privileged, saying “whatever you give today will one day come back to you in hundred folds. You don’t have to be well known and wealthy before you can impact life.”
The chairman of the ceremony, Chief Assam Assam said that as part of the mission of selfless effort to positively affect lives, Ibom Rotary club can stand tall among other clubs considering the fact that the club has executed projects, produced highest donors to the Rotary Foundation including leaders who had serve the nation in various
capacities.
He urged the new District Governor to work assiduously to surpass the
marvelous achievement of past administrations and ensure that it
touches more lives.
The immediate past Governor of Ibom Rotary District, Dr. Daniel
Chiedozie Ajawara on his part said Rotary is all about making the
world a better place for all to live in and as an avenue of service.
He said during his tenure in the past one year, “we have supported the
district in different areas including membership drive, child and
maternal health, economy and community development.”
MOST READ
Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities
About 303 Nigerian students have received no less than $7.5 million in full or partial scholarships from 225 American universities...
Court Freezes Firms’ Accounts Over Alleged N125m Fraud
Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday placed a no debit order ordered on two...
Ekiti NGOs Hail Mrs. Fayemi On Gender Rights Protection
The coalition of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), in Ekiti State have lauded the first lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi...
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
The Cuban government has urged Nigeria to throw its weight behind the country in its quest to pressure the United...
Court Remands 5 Men In Prison Custody Over Threat To Lives In Osun
Five men were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged...
Obaseki Has No Plan To Leave APC, Says Aide
The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
SMEDAN Move To Develop MSMEs in Edo, Commends Gov. Obaseki
The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, on Tuesday has expressed...
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION16 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Army Redeploys Lt Gen Adeosun, 32 Others In Major Shakeup
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
Dissecting Akpabio’s Many Battles
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Mixed Reactions Trail OBJ’s Latest Missive To PMB
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
When Will Ondo APC Crisis Be Over?
-
BUSINESS16 hours ago
NERC Moves To Stop Arbitrary Estimated Billing
-
NEWS23 hours ago
‘Investigative, Digital Story-telling, Proper Response For Current Challenges’
-
COLUMNS16 hours ago
Edo Assembly Imbroglio, A Necessary Distraction