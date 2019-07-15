Uko Emerges District Governor Of Ibom Rotary Club

The Ibom Rotary Club has installed Rotarian Sam Uko as its new Governor, to run the affairs of the club for 2019/2020.

During his Investiture, held weekend at E3 Event Centre in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, the newly elected District 9142 Governor said Rotarians understand what it takes to serve humanity in every possible way, hence, the need to reach out to all sectors in its host community; schools, hospitals, orphanages and so on.

Uko, who is the 3rd Governor of the District, stressed that the objective of Rotary is to encourage and foster the idea of service as a basis of worthy enterprise and, in particular, to encourage and foster unity.

He noted that his administration, will strive to make more impacts and touch more lives and also have interaction programme outside Nigeria. “Though this is my 28 year as a member of the club, but attaining Governorship position is a responsibility that one has to fulfill in one way or the other. I think it is my own time to be called to service and can only pray that it gets better in my own time and ends well.

“I never knew what it takes to give without receiving thank you, until I join this club, and these are people you might not meet in your life time, touching lives is our mission,” he explained.

Uko advised that people should see Rotary Club as an avenue to contribute their own little quota to create a big effect in the lives of the less privileged, saying “whatever you give today will one day come back to you in hundred folds. You don’t have to be well known and wealthy before you can impact life.”

The chairman of the ceremony, Chief Assam Assam said that as part of the mission of selfless effort to positively affect lives, Ibom Rotary club can stand tall among other clubs considering the fact that the club has executed projects, produced highest donors to the Rotary Foundation including leaders who had serve the nation in various

capacities.

He urged the new District Governor to work assiduously to surpass the

marvelous achievement of past administrations and ensure that it

touches more lives.

The immediate past Governor of Ibom Rotary District, Dr. Daniel

Chiedozie Ajawara on his part said Rotary is all about making the

world a better place for all to live in and as an avenue of service.

He said during his tenure in the past one year, “we have supported the

district in different areas including membership drive, child and

maternal health, economy and community development.”