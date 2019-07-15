NEWS
Uniben Student Dies After Fall From Faculty Building
In what authorities suspect might be suicide, a student of University of Benin (Uniben) has reportedly died after he fell down from stairs of the Faculty of Arts.
Ephraim Imaghodora, a final year student of the Department of Actuarial Science, was believed to be battling with academic issues.
Michael Osasuyi, Public Relations Officer of Uniben, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin, on Monday.
“It is unfortunate that something like this has happened in the University.
“We feel so pained to hear news that a student fell from the second floor of the faculty building”.
“The parents have been informed, and the university is trying to unravel the mystery behind the incident and ascertain if it was actually a suicide attempt.
“There are many accounts of the incident, but the university, with the help of the police, will find out what actually happened.
“The school has frowned against suicide attempt by students; no condition is worth committing suicide.
“Information reaching us was that the student was spilling, had two carry-over papers to write. He was supposed to write one on the fateful day.
“It may not be the issue of carry-over because they are many spill over students too,’’ Osasuyi said.
He assured the public that the police would investigate thoroughly, with a view to unraveling the cause of Imaghodora’s death.
The PRO advised students to always seek for help by visiting the university’s counseling unit; because there was always a solution to every problem.
He also advised parents and guardians to always give a listening ear to their children and wards who might be needing direction and a confidante when faced with difficult situations.
NAN recalls that a student of the university Christabel Buoro, 21, of the Medical Laboratory Science Department, committed suicide four weeks ago at a students’ community hostel behind the main campus.
Unconfirmed reports had it that Buoro mixed sniper, a popular insecticide, with a bottle of soft drink, which she allegedly drank.
