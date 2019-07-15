NEWS
We Will Fight Cyber Crime To A Stand Still – NCC Boss
The Executive Chairman of the National Communication Commission Professor Umar Garba Dambatta has said that the commission is doing everything possible to deal with the issue of Cyber crime which had become a Cancer worm in Nigerian Communication industry.
Speaking over the Weekend in Kano Professor Dambatta revealed that the issue of Cyber Crime in the country would soon be tackled, as punitive measures are being put in place to find out a lasting solution to it and the Commission will not hesitate to sanctioned perpetrators of the act.
Professor Dambatta made this known while responding to question by some Journalists in the state Capital shortly after receiving an Award Excellence, at the 2019 Annual Dinner and Awards Night, alongside the Wife of the Kano state Governor,Dr, Hafsat Abdullahi Ganduje,and others, selected dignitaries organised by the Nigerian Society of Engineers, (NSE) Kabuga Branch, held at Central Hotel Kano, said that the activities of cyber crime is escalating by the day.
Dambatta said,”the federal government is putting everything in place and necessary measures to contain Cyber Crime,especially in the Banking industry and other important sectors of the economy.
“We are aware that the Cyber Crime hacked, has a space file and measures has already been taken to rectify the ugly trend.
He explained that, the Nigerian Computer Emergency Response team with a network of Computers put together to contain Cyber Crimes are on ground in order to protect our Cyber Space and the team is domiciled in the office of the Security Adviser to the President.
Other measures put in place are in the Telecommunication sector, where another Computer Emergency Team, known as Cyber Crime Incidence Response team will be set up.
He further explained that, when this team is put in place without the process on for the establishment of this strategic team that will protect Xyber Crime on Telecommunication networks.
He added that,”we would see that these are the steps being taken by the NCC, as re-enforcement of measures by government to checkmate Cyber Crime and wipe it out from our sytem”
While commenting on the Award given to him by (NSE) said ” we have been approached by many organisations with this type of awards but we declined the offer, however, we graciousely accept this one because it is coming from a reputable organization that I happened to be its Chairman sometimes ago, I whole heartly agreed that the scale they use in measuring all the receipients has some professional Midas touch and that is why everyone is angling to receive without any hesitation.
Professor Dambatta said “No one would turn his back against an award like this we are indeed greatful to NSE and all those who have contributed their qouta in making the event a successful one.”
In his remarks, the Chairman NSE Kabuga branch singled out Professor Dambatta among all the receipients and showered encomiums on him as a result of his contributions to the Union at all levels describing him as a philantropist of no mean standard.
“NSE will forever leave to remember this erudite Scholar who had tirelessly work in uplifting the even when he held sway as its Chairman in Kano
MOST READ
Ekiti NGOs Hail Mrs. Fayemi On Gender Rights Protection
The coalition of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), in Ekiti State have lauded the first lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi...
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
The Cuban government has urged Nigeria to throw its weight behind the country in its quest to pressure the United...
Court Remands 5 Men In Prison Custody Over Threat To Lives In Osun
Five men were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged...
Obaseki Has No Plan To Leave APC, Says Aide
The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
SMEDAN Move To Develop MSMEs in Edo, Commends Gov. Obaseki
The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, on Tuesday has expressed...
Senate To Expedite Action On SURCON Act Amendment Bill
The Senate has avowed to work towards speedy passage of the bill seeking amendments to Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON)...
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka on Tuesday denied comments attributed to him in a national Newspaper on the administration of...
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION16 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Army Redeploys Lt Gen Adeosun, 32 Others In Major Shakeup
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
Dissecting Akpabio’s Many Battles
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Mixed Reactions Trail OBJ’s Latest Missive To PMB
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
When Will Ondo APC Crisis Be Over?
-
BUSINESS16 hours ago
NERC Moves To Stop Arbitrary Estimated Billing
-
NEWS23 hours ago
‘Investigative, Digital Story-telling, Proper Response For Current Challenges’
-
COLUMNS15 hours ago
Edo Assembly Imbroglio, A Necessary Distraction