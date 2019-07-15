NEWS
We’re Not Insensitive To Contractors’ Plight – NDDC Boss
The Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Professor Nelson Brambraifa, has declared that the interim management team of the commission is not insensitive to the plight of its contractors.
Brambraifa, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, by his Special Assistant on Media, Nancy Stephens Ijaopo, restated the commitment of the NDDC to the overall wellbeing of the various layers of stakeholders in the region.
The statement reads in part: “The office of the Acting Managing Director (NDDC), Professor Nelson Brambaifa wish to restate its commitment to the overall wellbeing of the various layers of stakeholders in the region including vendors/ contractors.
“A meeting was held in the first week of May 2019 between the Acting MD and vendors/contractors registered with the Commission. If there are a multiplicity of Associations of Vendors, it is in their interest to properly organize themselves.
“One of the first challenges that the Brambaifa led management met on ground was the issue of indebtedness to vendors all of which predates the present Management team.
“However, as a responsible and responsive Management, the Prof Brambaifa team swung into action to begin the first phase of payments (#10m and below) and then the (#20m and below category).
“All payments are being made in tranches in order to liquidate as much debts as possible within the shortest possible time. And it is a continuous process.
“The current Management team empathizes with vendors/contractors most of whom have obligations to deposit money banks running with percentages and this Management team shall look into all genuine claims and find ways to ameliorate the suffering of all concerned.
“However, we wish to place on record that this present Management team does not believe in the old ways of doing business at the Commission and have numerous evidences of contractors who received payments within the last 5months without personal contacts with any member of the management team.
“Thus, the story of any member of the Management team receiving or causing to receive 10% before or after any contract job is hypothetical and false.
“As an interventionist Agency, the Prof Brambaifa led Management cannot shy away from dealing with quick-impact projects which in all modesty, are visible and verifiable in each of the nine mandate states of the NDDC.”
