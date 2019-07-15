WORLD
Zambian President Sacks Finance Minister
Zambian President Edgar Lungu has sacked Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe, his office said in a statement on Monday.
Bwalya Ng’andu, central bank deputy governor, will take over as finance minister, the statement stated.
However, the statement did not give any reasons why she was sacked.
The Zambian leader, however, thanked the sacked finance minister on her services rendered to the government since her appointment in February 2018.
The new finance minister has previously served in high profile positions both in government and the private sector.
He was the managing director of the Development Bank of Zambia, National Savings and Credit Bank and director-general of the Zambia Investment Centre.
There has been pressure from stakeholders for the Zambian leader to finance minister, with stakeholders accusing her of failing to manage the economy.
MOST READ
Ekiti NGOs Hail Mrs. Fayemi On Gender Rights Protection
The coalition of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), in Ekiti State have lauded the first lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi...
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
The Cuban government has urged Nigeria to throw its weight behind the country in its quest to pressure the United...
Court Remands 5 Men In Prison Custody Over Threat To Lives In Osun
Five men were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged...
Obaseki Has No Plan To Leave APC, Says Aide
The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
SMEDAN Move To Develop MSMEs in Edo, Commends Gov. Obaseki
The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, on Tuesday has expressed...
Senate To Expedite Action On SURCON Act Amendment Bill
The Senate has avowed to work towards speedy passage of the bill seeking amendments to Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON)...
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka on Tuesday denied comments attributed to him in a national Newspaper on the administration of...
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION16 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Army Redeploys Lt Gen Adeosun, 32 Others In Major Shakeup
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
Dissecting Akpabio’s Many Battles
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
When Will Ondo APC Crisis Be Over?
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Mixed Reactions Trail OBJ’s Latest Missive To PMB
-
BUSINESS16 hours ago
NERC Moves To Stop Arbitrary Estimated Billing
-
NEWS23 hours ago
‘Investigative, Digital Story-telling, Proper Response For Current Challenges’
-
COLUMNS15 hours ago
Edo Assembly Imbroglio, A Necessary Distraction