POLITICS
APC Urges Gov. Makinde To Explain Source Of His Wealth
The Oyo State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Gov. Seyi Makinde, to explain the source of his N48 billion asset made public on Monday.
Chief Akin Oke the state’s chairman of the party, disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Iseyin on Tuesday.
“I don’t think I want to make comment on the issue since I have no idea, but it raises a number of issues.
“He just declared what he has, how did he come about the asset is not there,” Oke said.
The chairman said it would be too early to access the performance of the governor who have spent just a few days in office.
“Going by my experience and exposure , I think it is too early to honestly access a governor just after few days office , I will rather wait till after 100 days or even after 6 months.
“To start accessing people after 6 weeks in office will be so unfair if one want to be honest to his conscience,” he said.
MOST READ
Court Remands 5 Men In Prison Custody Over Threat To Lives In Osun
Five men were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged...
Obaseki Has No Plan To Leave APC, Says Aide
The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
SMEDAN Move To Develop MSMEs in Edo, Commends Gov. Obaseki
The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, on Tuesday has expressed...
Senate To Expedite Action On SURCON Act Amendment Bill
The Senate has avowed to work towards speedy passage of the bill seeking amendments to Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON)...
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka on Tuesday denied comments attributed to him in a national Newspaper on the administration of...
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test
The Nigerian Navy has released the list of successful candidates in its 2019 Recruitment Aptitude Test. The Director Information Commodore...
Ekiti Lifts Rainstorm Victims With Cash Gifts, Relief Materials
About 600 victims of the rainstorm that wreaked havoc h in Ekiti State on Tuesday got relief materials and cash...
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION15 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Army Redeploys Lt Gen Adeosun, 32 Others In Major Shakeup
-
FEATURES15 hours ago
Dissecting Akpabio’s Many Battles
-
FEATURES15 hours ago
When Will Ondo APC Crisis Be Over?
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Mixed Reactions Trail OBJ’s Latest Missive To PMB
-
BUSINESS15 hours ago
NERC Moves To Stop Arbitrary Estimated Billing
-
NEWS22 hours ago
‘Investigative, Digital Story-telling, Proper Response For Current Challenges’
-
COLUMNS15 hours ago
Edo Assembly Imbroglio, A Necessary Distraction