Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Building Collapse: NEMA Confirms 14 Dead, 4 Injured In Jos

Published

1 hour ago

on

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says 14 persons have so far died and four others severely injured in the collapsed three-storey building at Delimi Community of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau.

Mr Nurudeen Musa, Head, Search and Rescue Operations at the North-Central office of NEMA made this known to newsmen in Jos on Tuesday.

It was gathered reports that the three-storey building belonging to Alhaji Rufai Kabiru, collapsed in the late hours of Monday, killing the landlord and other casualties.

The Plateau Police Command while confirming the incident on Monday night, had told NAN that three persons lost their lives in the incident, seven severely injured, while seven others were rescued unhurt.

Musa, however, told newsmen that the death toll had increased after the rescue operation conducted by a joint team from NEMA, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the International Red Cross and security agencies.

“As at this afternoon, we recorded 14 deaths and four persons severely injured in the collapsed building,’’ he said.

Musa said the injured were currently receiving treatment at the Plateau Specialist Hospital and Bingham University Teaching Hospital.

Information has shown that the bodies of some of those who lost their lives, which include the owner of the building and his pregnant daughter, had been released to their families and were buried.

As at the time of filing this report, rescue operations were still ongoing at the scene of the incident. (NAN)

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS2 mins ago

Physically Challenged Persons Get Skill Acquisition, Computer Braille Centre In Edo

Chairman of Oredo local government area, Mr. Jelkins Osunde, on Tuesday, laid the foundation stone for the construction of a...
HEALTH2 mins ago

Pathologist Highlights Importance Of Vitamin D

Dr Christina Dasat, a Chemical Pathologist based in Jos on Tuesday advised Nigerians to consider including foods that contain Vitamin...
POLITICS7 mins ago

Nasarawa Assembly Inaugurates Committee On LG Finances

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has set up a six-man committee to investigate the finances of Ministry of Local...
NEWS10 mins ago

Edo Set To Clear 1,000 Hectares For Women Cassava Growers

The Edo State Government has set aside 1000 hectares for cassava cultivation in the state, as part of its agriprenuer...
NEWS19 mins ago

Ekiti Victims Of Windstorm Gets N18M Relief Materials

The Ekiti State Government has distributed relief materials worth N18 million and cash gifts to about 600 victims of rainstorm...
NEWS25 mins ago

FG Agencies Partner On Expatriate Quota Processing

The Ministry of Interior says it has put in place measures to improve the integrity of Expatriate Quota administration in...
NEWS34 mins ago

Gov. Ayade Declares Green Holiday For Planting 1M Trees

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has declared July 30th every year, starting from 2019, as a public holiday for...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: