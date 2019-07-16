NEWS
Don’t Take Trump’s Bait – US Congresswomen
…Congresswomen hit back after Trump’s tweets branded racist
The four US congresswomen attacked by US President Donald Trump in tweets widely called racist have dismissed his remarks as a distraction.
Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib urged the US people “not to take the bait” at a Monday news conference.
Mr Trump had suggested the four women – all US citizens – “can leave”.
He has defended his comments and denied allegations of racism.
The president did not explicitly name the women in his initial Twitter tirade on Sunday, but the context made a clear link to the four Democrat women, who are known as The Squad.
He sparked a furore after saying the women “originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe” and they should go home.
Three of the women were born in the US and one, Ms Omar, was born in Somalia but came to the US as a child.
Following the outcry, the four women told reporters they wanted to re-focus attention on to the president’s policies.
“This is simply a disruption and a distraction from the callous chaos and corrupt culture of this administration, all the way down,” Ms Pressley said.
Both Ms Omar and Ms Tlaib repeated their calls for Mr Trump to be impeached.
What did the congresswomen say?
Ms Pressley dismissed the president’s efforts “to marginalise us and to silence us”.
She added: “Our squad includes any person committed to building a more equitable and just world.”
All four women insisted that health care, gun violence and, in particular, detentions of migrants on the US border with Mexico should be in focus.
“The eyes of history are watching us,” said Ms Omar said, decrying the “mass deportation raids” and “human rights abuses at the border”.
Ms Omar says Mr Trump’s “blatantly racist attack” on four women of colour was “the agenda of white nationalists”, adding that the president would like “nothing more than to divide our country”.
Ms Tlaib called it “simply a continuation of his racist, xenophobic playbook”.
“We remain focused on holding him accountable to the laws of this land,” she said.
What is the row about?
On Friday, Ms Ocasio-Cortez, Ms Tlaib and Ms Pressley testified to a House committee about conditions in a migrant detention centre they had visited.
Democrats have widely criticised the Trump administration’s approach to border control, saying they are holding migrants in inhumane conditions.
Mr Trump insists the border is facing a crisis and has defended the actions of his border agents. His administration announced a new rule to take effect on 16 July which denies asylum to anyone who crosses the southern border without having applied for protection in “at least one third country” on their way to the US.
After their testimony, Mr Trump said conditions at the centre had had “great reviews”. He then posted his series of tweets about the women and Ms Omar, attacks he redoubled on Monday.
“If you are not happy, if you are complaining all the time, you can leave,” he told a heated news conference outside the White House.
As the women spoke to reporters on Monday evening, he tweeted again.
“If you are not happy here, you can leave! It is your choice, and your choice alone. This is about love for America,” he wrote.
BBC
MOST READ
Court Remands 5 Men In Prison Custody Over Threat To Lives In Osun
Five men were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged...
Obaseki Has No Plan To Leave APC, Says Aide
The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
SMEDAN Move To Develop MSMEs in Edo, Commends Gov. Obaseki
The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, on Tuesday has expressed...
Senate To Expedite Action On SURCON Act Amendment Bill
The Senate has avowed to work towards speedy passage of the bill seeking amendments to Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON)...
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka on Tuesday denied comments attributed to him in a national Newspaper on the administration of...
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test
The Nigerian Navy has released the list of successful candidates in its 2019 Recruitment Aptitude Test. The Director Information Commodore...
Ekiti Lifts Rainstorm Victims With Cash Gifts, Relief Materials
About 600 victims of the rainstorm that wreaked havoc h in Ekiti State on Tuesday got relief materials and cash...
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION15 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Army Redeploys Lt Gen Adeosun, 32 Others In Major Shakeup
-
FEATURES15 hours ago
Dissecting Akpabio’s Many Battles
-
FEATURES15 hours ago
When Will Ondo APC Crisis Be Over?
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Mixed Reactions Trail OBJ’s Latest Missive To PMB
-
BUSINESS15 hours ago
NERC Moves To Stop Arbitrary Estimated Billing
-
NEWS22 hours ago
‘Investigative, Digital Story-telling, Proper Response For Current Challenges’
-
COLUMNS15 hours ago
Edo Assembly Imbroglio, A Necessary Distraction