Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Edo Police Community Relations C’ttee Lauds Obaseki’s Support For Security Agencies

Published

2 hours ago

on

Governor Obaseki in an event recently

The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Edo State Command, has commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for his support to security agencies in the state, noting that the governor’s efforts are yielding results.

In a letter to the governor signed by Chairman, PCRC, Edo State Command, Evang. Dr. Atekha Odemwingie, the committee said the governor has recorded immense developmental strides across the state, which have endeared him to the people.

According to the PCRC, “The records of your monumental achievements in the state are visible and clear for all to see and the news of it has gone round the state like wildfire since you assumed office. This is evident and enviable among other governors in the country.

“Apart from the developmental strides your administration has brought to Edo State, your contributions towards the security and peace in our dear state is worth mentioning. A year and some months ago you supported the Nigeria Police Force in establishing a Police Marine Base in the state. You also set up a new security architecture named ‘Wabaizigan’ to support the Police and other sister security agencies in fighting crime and criminalities and they are yielding unquantifiable results.”

The committee encouraged the governor to continue with his good work as history will not fail to paint his name in gold.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS28 mins ago

Obaseki Has No Plan To Leave APC, Says Aide

The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
NEWS33 mins ago

SMEDAN Move To Develop MSMEs in Edo, Commends Gov. Obaseki

The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, on Tuesday has expressed...
NEWS40 mins ago

Senate To Expedite Action On SURCON Act Amendment Bill

The Senate has avowed to work towards speedy passage of the bill seeking amendments to Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON)...
NEWS45 mins ago

Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka on Tuesday denied comments attributed to him in a national Newspaper on the administration of...
NEWS50 mins ago

Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test

The Nigerian Navy has released the list of successful candidates in its 2019 Recruitment Aptitude Test. The Director Information Commodore...
NEWS53 mins ago

Ekiti Lifts Rainstorm Victims With Cash Gifts, Relief Materials

About 600 victims of the rainstorm that wreaked havoc h in Ekiti State on Tuesday got relief materials and cash...
University of Benin Teaching Hospital UBTH logo University of Benin Teaching Hospital UBTH logo
NEWS1 hour ago

Man Commits Suicide In UBTH 

A patient has reportedly committed suicide at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH. The ugly incident occurred at the...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: