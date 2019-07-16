Ekiti Lifts Rainstorm Victims With Cash Gifts, Relief Materials

About 600 victims of the rainstorm that wreaked havoc h in Ekiti State on Tuesday got relief materials and cash gifts from the state government.

The beneficiaries were drawn from communities that suffered from the rain storm that occurred in the state on the 8th, 20th of March and 2nd of April, 2019.

The Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi while flagging off the distribution of cash and relief materials in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, said the gesture was in demonstration of the commitment of the state government to alleviating the pains of the rainstorm victims.

Speaking through the Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Tade Aluko, the deputy governor said the cash gift and relief items were palliative measures to ameliorate the loss the beneficiaries suffered during the rainstorm.

A statement by Egbeyemi’s Special Assistant (Media) Odunayo Ogunmola, said the relief materials distributed included food stuffs, iron roofing sheets, nails, asbestos, mattresses, clothes, detergents among others.

Alare of Are-Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area, Oba Jacob Boluwade Adebiyi, whose palace roof was recently blown off by rainstorm that wreaked havoc in his community was one of the beneficiaries of the government gesture.

The Deputy Governor explained that the administration of Dr Kayode Fayemi would not relent in ensuring prompt intervention in whatever hardship the people of the State might be going through.

Egbeyemi stressed that the administration of Fayemi was committed to accountability and transparency in managing the commonwealth of the people.

He disclosed that the distribution of the relief material was a collaborative effort of both the state government and Federal Government through National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

While assuring that the state government would ensure prudent management of available resources meant for the victims,

Emphasizing the need to imbibe the culture of environmental preservation through the planting of trees, Egbeyemi, maintained that the use of quality building materials would reduce future occurrence of similar mishap.

Presenting his address, the Director General of NEMA, Mr. Mustapha Maihaja assured that his agency would continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders towards efficient and effective disaster prevention, preparedness, mitigation and response in managing disasters in the country.