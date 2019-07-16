NEWS
Farmer Remanded In Prison Custody For Alleged Armed Robbery
A Makurdi Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered that a 31-year old farmer, John Ajebe, charged with alleged armed robbery be remanded in prison custody, pending legal advice,
Magistrate J.O. Ayia, who did not take the plea of the defendant for want of jurisdiction, ordered the police to return the case file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The matter was adjourned until Sept 3, for further mention.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Regina Ishaya told the court that the case was transferred from the Divisional Police Headquarters, ‘E’ Division, Makurdi to the state CIID, Makurdi through a letter for investigation.
Ishaya said that offence contravened the provisions of section 6(b)1(1)(2)(a) and (b) of the Robbery and Firearms Act, 2004.
The prosecutor said that in the letter, Mr Emmanuel Uwah of Graceland, Lafia, Nasarawa State reported at the ‘E’ Division Police Station, Makurdi that he was robbed while travelling from Makurdi to Lafia.
She alleged that the defendant while dressed in Military camouflage, shot at the complainant and stole his Techno Canon C9 handset valued N64,000.
Ishaya also alleged that the defendant stole power bank charger, cash sum of N7,000 and other valuable,” he said.
She said that Uwah was taken to a Specialist Hospital, Lafia for treatment. (NAN)
Court Remands 5 Men In Prison Custody Over Threat To Lives In Osun
Five men were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody by an Osun State Magistrates' Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged...
Obaseki Has No Plan To Leave APC, Says Aide
The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
SMEDAN Move To Develop MSMEs in Edo, Commends Gov. Obaseki
The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, on Tuesday has expressed...
Senate To Expedite Action On SURCON Act Amendment Bill
The Senate has avowed to work towards speedy passage of the bill seeking amendments to Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON)...
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB's Administration
Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka on Tuesday denied comments attributed to him in a national Newspaper on the administration of...
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test
The Nigerian Navy has released the list of successful candidates in its 2019 Recruitment Aptitude Test. The Director Information Commodore...
Ekiti Lifts Rainstorm Victims With Cash Gifts, Relief Materials
About 600 victims of the rainstorm that wreaked havoc h in Ekiti State on Tuesday got relief materials and cash...
