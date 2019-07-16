NEWS
FG Decorates Fire Service DCG, 5 Others
The federal government yesterday decorated the first ever appointed Deputy Controller General (DCG) of Federal Fire Service (FFS), Mr Quintus Azogu and three other from the Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS) as well as two from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).
DCG Azogu’s appointment has altered the initial structure of the Fire agency which until this development, had the second highest position after that of the Controller General as Assistant Controller General (ACG).
The decoration followed their promotion by the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prison Service Board (CDFIPB).
The Controller General of the Nigerian Prisons Service, Ahmed Ja’afaru who hosted the event, said for the past four years the Civil Defence, Fire, Prisons and Immigration Services Board CDFPIB has been working to ensure prompt promotion of officers as well as addressing issues of outstanding promotions in the past.
According to him, the action was necessary to avoid frustration occasioned by stagnation on one rank.
He explained that, “Within the last three to four years, Tue board has addressed the issue of stagnation. We have witnessed a tremendous improvement by the board in the promotion of officers and men and this has gone a long way to halt stagnation and frustration of officers”.
Decorating the elevated Deputy Controllers and Commandants Generals (DCGs), the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Barrister Georgina Ekeoma Ehuriah explained that the board in compliance with its guidelines on appointment, promotion and discipline, conducted written and oral examinations and interviews after which the elevated officers where picked .
Barr. Ehuriah who implored them to be vigilant and refrain from acts of corruption said, they would face the long arm of the law if found wanting. According to her, “Corruption is evil because it deters development.”
She said, “It’s important to note also that Nigerians assess government performance based on the achievements and output delivered by government established agencies. It’s therefore a clarion call for you to sit up and come up with quality and commendable programmes that would win the public admiration.
Her words, “reciprocate this gesture by giving the best of your services towards ensuring the consolidation of the reform policies of the present administration, thereby contributing your quota towards moving the country to the next level of socio-economic development.
Those promoted are Azogu Quintus Gerald FFS, Bitrus Filibus Ndirmbula, Aremu Tajudeen and Mrabure John O Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS) and Adamu Soja Sabbas and Aminu Kofarsoro Abudullahi from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)
MOST READ
Court Remands 5 Men In Prison Custody Over Threat To Lives In Osun
Five men were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged...
Obaseki Has No Plan To Leave APC, Says Aide
The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
SMEDAN Move To Develop MSMEs in Edo, Commends Gov. Obaseki
The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, on Tuesday has expressed...
Senate To Expedite Action On SURCON Act Amendment Bill
The Senate has avowed to work towards speedy passage of the bill seeking amendments to Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON)...
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka on Tuesday denied comments attributed to him in a national Newspaper on the administration of...
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test
The Nigerian Navy has released the list of successful candidates in its 2019 Recruitment Aptitude Test. The Director Information Commodore...
Ekiti Lifts Rainstorm Victims With Cash Gifts, Relief Materials
About 600 victims of the rainstorm that wreaked havoc h in Ekiti State on Tuesday got relief materials and cash...
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION15 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Army Redeploys Lt Gen Adeosun, 32 Others In Major Shakeup
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
Dissecting Akpabio’s Many Battles
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
When Will Ondo APC Crisis Be Over?
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Mixed Reactions Trail OBJ’s Latest Missive To PMB
-
BUSINESS15 hours ago
NERC Moves To Stop Arbitrary Estimated Billing
-
NEWS22 hours ago
‘Investigative, Digital Story-telling, Proper Response For Current Challenges’
-
COLUMNS15 hours ago
Edo Assembly Imbroglio, A Necessary Distraction