FG Decorates Fire Service DCG, 5 Others

The federal government yesterday decorated the first ever appointed Deputy Controller General (DCG) of Federal Fire Service (FFS), Mr Quintus Azogu and three other from the Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS) as well as two from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

DCG Azogu’s appointment has altered the initial structure of the Fire agency which until this development, had the second highest position after that of the Controller General as Assistant Controller General (ACG).

The decoration followed their promotion by the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prison Service Board (CDFIPB).

The Controller General of the Nigerian Prisons Service, Ahmed Ja’afaru who hosted the event, said for the past four years the Civil Defence, Fire, Prisons and Immigration Services Board CDFPIB has been working to ensure prompt promotion of officers as well as addressing issues of outstanding promotions in the past.

According to him, the action was necessary to avoid frustration occasioned by stagnation on one rank.

He explained that, “Within the last three to four years, Tue board has addressed the issue of stagnation. We have witnessed a tremendous improvement by the board in the promotion of officers and men and this has gone a long way to halt stagnation and frustration of officers”.

Decorating the elevated Deputy Controllers and Commandants Generals (DCGs), the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Barrister Georgina Ekeoma Ehuriah explained that the board in compliance with its guidelines on appointment, promotion and discipline, conducted written and oral examinations and interviews after which the elevated officers where picked .

Barr. Ehuriah who implored them to be vigilant and refrain from acts of corruption said, they would face the long arm of the law if found wanting. According to her, “Corruption is evil because it deters development.”

She said, “It’s important to note also that Nigerians assess government performance based on the achievements and output delivered by government established agencies. It’s therefore a clarion call for you to sit up and come up with quality and commendable programmes that would win the public admiration.

Her words, “reciprocate this gesture by giving the best of your services towards ensuring the consolidation of the reform policies of the present administration, thereby contributing your quota towards moving the country to the next level of socio-economic development.

Those promoted are Azogu Quintus Gerald FFS, Bitrus Filibus Ndirmbula, Aremu Tajudeen and Mrabure John O Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS) and Adamu Soja Sabbas and Aminu Kofarsoro Abudullahi from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)