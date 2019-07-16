SPORTS
Football Administrator Urges Super Eagles Not To Leave Egypt Empty-Handed
A football administrator, Ebere Amaraizu, on Tuesday in Enugu charged the Super Eagles to strive to win Wednesday’s 2019 AFCON third-place match in order not to leave Egypt empty-handed.
Amaraizu, who is a Director on the Nationwide League One (NLO) board, told the Newsmen that the players and team handlers needed to be focused.
He said they needed to work hard along the line to fortify the team’s perceived weak areas.
The Super Eagles face their Tunisian counterparts in Cairo in the third-place match of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.
“It is going to be an explosive match since both teams are good in their respective rights to have reached the semi-finals in the first place.
“However, the Super Eagles must strive to get something from this tournament and not to leave this edition of AFCON empty-handed after reaching this height,’’ the NLO board member said.
Amaraizu, who is also the General Manager of Crime Busters Football Club of Enugu, also called for the support and prayers of Nigerians for the Super Eagles.
“I want them to be ready and come out smoking to prosecute the match with all seriousness it deserves.
“We are wishing them the best and victory at the end of the day,’’ he added.(NAN)
