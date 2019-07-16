Connect with us
Advertise With Us

SPORTS

Football Administrator Urges Super Eagles Not To Leave Egypt Empty-Handed

Published

25 mins ago

on

A football administrator, Ebere Amaraizu, on Tuesday in Enugu charged the Super Eagles to strive to win Wednesday’s 2019 AFCON third-place match in order not to leave Egypt empty-handed.

Amaraizu, who is a Director on the Nationwide League One (NLO) board, told the Newsmen that the players and team handlers needed to be focused.

He said they needed to work hard along the line to fortify the team’s perceived weak areas.

The Super Eagles face their Tunisian counterparts in Cairo in the third-place match of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

“It is going to be an explosive match since both teams are good in their respective rights to have reached the semi-finals in the first place.

“However, the Super Eagles must strive to get something from this tournament and not to leave this edition of AFCON empty-handed after reaching this height,’’ the NLO board member said.

Amaraizu, who is also the General Manager of Crime Busters Football Club of Enugu, also called for the support and prayers of Nigerians for the Super Eagles.

“I want them to be ready and come out smoking to prosecute the match with all seriousness it deserves.

“We are wishing them the best and victory at the end of the day,’’ he added.(NAN)

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

HEALTH1 min ago

Pathologist Highlights Importance Of Vitamin D

Dr Christina Dasat, a Chemical Pathologist based in Jos on Tuesday advised Nigerians to consider including foods that contain Vitamin...
POLITICS5 mins ago

Nasarawa Assembly Inaugurates Committee On LG Finances

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has set up a six-man committee to investigate the finances of Ministry of Local...
NEWS8 mins ago

Edo Set To Clear 1,000 Hectares For Women Cassava Growers

The Edo State Government has set aside 1000 hectares for cassava cultivation in the state, as part of its agriprenuer...
NEWS17 mins ago

Ekiti Victims Of Windstorm Gets N18M Relief Materials

The Ekiti State Government has distributed relief materials worth N18 million and cash gifts to about 600 victims of rainstorm...
NEWS23 mins ago

FG Agencies Partner On Expatriate Quota Processing

The Ministry of Interior says it has put in place measures to improve the integrity of Expatriate Quota administration in...
NEWS32 mins ago

Gov. Ayade Declares Green Holiday For Planting 1M Trees

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has declared July 30th every year, starting from 2019, as a public holiday for...
SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY33 mins ago

Unilorin To Partner US Firm On Renewable Energy Solution

The University of Ilorin has expressed readiness to partner with a US based company, Venturi Renewable Energy, to enable the...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: