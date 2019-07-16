Insecurity: Ex-Commissioner Caution Leaders On Divisive Statements

Chief Egwu Chima, former Commissioner for Information and State Orientation in Ebonyi, has cautioned leaders to desist from making statements likely to cause breach of peace in the country.

He stated this on Tuesday in Abakaliki,while reacting to the open letter written to President Muhammadu Buhari by former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the security situation in Nigeria, and comments by some notable leaders.

Chima, also a former Chairman, Afikpo South Local Government Area, said that certain comments from such eminent Nigerians could derail current efforts at addressing present security challenges plaguing the nation.

He said that the insecurity problem in Nigeria was being over exaggerated, stressing that such development could scare foreign investors willing to invest in the country.

Chima, a member of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), said that insecurity has become a global phenomenon.

He said that Nigeria was not the only country facing security problems in the world.

He praised President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government for its commitment and devotion to the war against insurgency, armed robbery, kidnapping and all forms of insecurity.

“As one of the founding fathers of Ebonyi, and as one who has held several positions of trust in the past, I cannot sit with hands akimbo when certain comments if not checked can help to ignite already parlous and critical security situation.

“Some comments, write ups and even conversations by well meaning public figures about security situations in Nigeria are rather worrisome, exaggerated and rubbishes the country’s image in the international arena.

“We, as leaders, should be careful with what we dish out to the public with regard to the security challenges facing us because every nation of the world has one form of security problem or the other.

“Leaders must eschew comments likely to cause ethnic, tribal or religious hatred or intolerance,” Chima said.

Chima, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi, expressed regret that Buhari has been so misunderstood especially by his detractors and opponents of the government.

“Opposition members and detractors have refused to see anything good about this administration and policies rolled out to reposition the country and make it Africa’s leading economy as well as one of world’s powerful economies.

“Those who swore that Buhari will not come back for second term and who are nursing the wounds of defeat by the verdict of the electorate at the 2019 presidential election are doing everything possible to undermine the administration.

“Anything they perceived as bad, they want to exaggerate beyond pity, beyond imagination and blown out of proportion.

“I want them to remember that of all those who have become the president of Nigeria, that Buhari secured more votes of Nigerians than any of them which means that more numbers of Nigerians are behind him than any of them combined.

“Buhari means well for the country and he is doing everything humanly possible to put Nigeria on the path of peace and love,” he said.

Chima faulted Chief Nnia Nwodo, President General, Ohaneze Ndigbo, for endorsing Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari.

“The position of the group aligning itself to the recent open letter of Obasanjo on security concerns in Nigeria should not be seen as the position of Igbo nation.

“The hype on insecurity is being used as propaganda to bring down the government at all cost and Obasanjo’s letter over exaggerated the security challenges in the country,” Chima added.