NEWS
Lagos To Benefit From £38m UK Moblie Development Programme
Following its socio-economic significance as the nation’s commercial nerve and sixth largest economy in Africa, Lagos State Government is to benefit from the United Kingdom thirty-eight million pounds extended programme on mobile for development in Nigeria.
This was disclosed today by the United Kingdom Minister of State for Africa at the Foreign Commonwealth Office who also doubles as Minister of State for Department for International Development, Harriett Baldwin during a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat in his Alausa Office.
According to the Minister, the Mobile for development programme is to enable a lot of people access financial services through their mobile phones and buy things like solar system for their homes and businesses.
She added that owing to the significant impact of the programme on the people, the UK government is extending the programme to further affect positively the lives of other twenty-seven million people around world including many in Lagos noting that the programme was exactly designed to absolutely impact the grass root.
According to her, the programme would enable women in the market to use the financial services in investing in solar fridges, solar freezers and something that will really help them in their homes in areas where they don’t have access to reliable electricity.
Describing Lagos as amazing and vibrant city, Baldwin noted that the UK government is willing to learn from some of the state’s innovation and share some of theirs.
Responding, the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat assured the United kingdom team that Lagos State Government is set to collaborate with their government in any area that will be of immense benefit to the good people of the state.
While emphasizing that the programme is an extension, Hamzat stated that the state government will embark on sensitizing her citizens to understand the benefits of the programme and take advantage of it.
MOST READ
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
Christine Lagarde, the Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF), has resigned, the IMF says. The Executive Board of the fund...
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun
An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Tuesday remanded one Hammed Ajala, 37 in Ile-Ife prison custody over...
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
A member of the House of Representatives from Ekiti, Hon. Yemi Adaramodu has assured that the ninth National Assembly will...
Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities
About 303 Nigerian students have received no less than $7.5 million in full or partial scholarships from 225 American universities...
Court Freezes Firms’ Accounts Over Alleged N125m Fraud
Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday placed a no debit order ordered on two...
Ekiti NGOs Hail Mrs. Fayemi On Gender Rights Protection
The coalition of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), in Ekiti State have lauded the first lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi...
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
The Cuban government has urged Nigeria to throw its weight behind the country in its quest to pressure the United...
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION16 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Army Redeploys Lt Gen Adeosun, 32 Others In Major Shakeup
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
Dissecting Akpabio’s Many Battles
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Mixed Reactions Trail OBJ’s Latest Missive To PMB
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
When Will Ondo APC Crisis Be Over?
-
BUSINESS16 hours ago
NERC Moves To Stop Arbitrary Estimated Billing
-
NEWS23 hours ago
‘Investigative, Digital Story-telling, Proper Response For Current Challenges’
-
COLUMNS16 hours ago
Edo Assembly Imbroglio, A Necessary Distraction